In SAD expelling ex-MLA Jain, son, rivalry with Tota Singh kin to fore

The Shiromani Akali Dal Tuesday expelled former Moga MLA Joginder Pal Jain and his son and former Moga mayor Akshit Jain for anti-party activities, two days after the Punjab Assembly elections.

SAD district president Tirath Singh Mahla said party’s Moga candidate Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar had complained that Akshit got votes polled for Congress’s Malvika Sood Sachar on February 20.

“On the basis of Barjinder’s complaint, we have expelled the father-son duo on the orders of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal,” said Mahla.

The expulsion has once again brought to fore the age-old rivalry between the Jain and Brar families within SAD. It was in 2007 when Jain, who was then a Congress leader, had defeated SAD’s Tota Singh Brar from Moga by a thin margin of 1,200 votes. Tota Singh is Barjinder’s father.

Jain repeated the feat in 2012 even as SAD-BJP stormed to power in Punjab. However, a few months after the polls, Jain switched to SAD, necessitating bypoll in Moga in early 2013.

Tota Singh had opposed Jain’s entry into Akali Dal but had to give in after Sukhbir Badal not only welcomed Jain but also declared him party candidate for Moga bypoll. Jain won the bypoll too, defeating Congress’ Vijay Sathi. Akshit, meanwhile, went on to become mayor of Moga in 2015.

The rise of Jain father-son duo, became an issue for Akali veteran Tota Singh, a three-time MLA and a close aide of SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal as he felt ‘sidelined’ in the party.

In 2017, Jain pulled out of the Assembly polls citing ‘health issues’ and the ball was back in the court of Tota Singh, as he and Barjinder got Akali Dal tickets from Dharamkot and Moga, respectively. Both faced crushing defeat.

In 2022 polls, the party again gave tickets Brar and son from the same seats. Earlier, Maheshinder Singh, former SAD MLA from Baghapurana who had switched to Congress after being denied ticket in 2017, had accused Tota Singh for factionalism in Moga unit and said that the veteran always “wanted a one-man show in Moga” and wants “to place his men in all four seats” of the district.

Barjinder said that he had an open altercation with Akshit on the polling day when the latter was allegedly getting votes polled for Congress. “Yes, we exchanged abuses too and I informed the party president Sukhbir Badal and my father, who is also the party’s disciplinary committee head,” he said.

Meanwhile, Akshit, who was elected as the first Mayor of Moga in 2015 at just 26, but opted not to contest MC polls in 2021, said that he and his father were still a part of SAD and he would be meeting Sukhbir Badal to clarify things. “On polling day, Makhan Brar was having an altercation with a local Congress councillor and I just tried to stop things from escalating. My father and I are now out of active politics due to his health issues but we are loyal SAD workers. Pardhaan saab has been given wrong feedback. I will meet him to clarify things,” he said.