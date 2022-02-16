In SAD-BSP manifesto: 75% quota in jobs for locals, MSP on fruits & milk, and many freebies

Making a strong pitch for “Punjab for Punjabis”, the SAD-BSP alliance Tuesday released its poll manifesto, promising 75 per cent reservation in jobs in government and private sectors for domiciled youths and MSP on fruits, vegetables and milk, besides a number of freebies, if it is elected to power in the state.

The document titled ‘Gall raj di nahi, gall Punjab di’, also promised 400 units of free power for all households, Rs 10 lakh free annual health insurance, Rs 2,000 per month to all women heads of blue card holder families (BPL beneficiaries) as well as 5 lakh houses and five marla plots each to homeless poor.

Releasing the manifesto at SAD headquarters, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and the BSP Punjab affairs incharge Randhir Singh Beniwal said, “Our blueprint for taking Punjab into a new era makes a strong pitch for combining the much needed thrust on social welfare initiatives. We have prepared a practical plan for revolutionizing agriculture by a state-sponsored shift to harness commercial potential of our farmers. We will introduce path breaking initiatives such as a network of units for converting maize to ethanol.”

The leaders said that the alliance is committed to the idea of a genuine federal structure in the country and will continue to fight to secure justice for the state in river waters, territorial, political and religious matters.

They announced sops for various sectors including education, health, agriculture and social welfare.

The manifesto said old-age pension will be increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,100, increase in ‘Shagun’ scheme to Rs 75,000. Under the Punjab government’s Shagun scheme currently, an amount of Rs 51,000 is given for the marriage of women belonging to Scheduled Caste and Backward Classes. It also promised Rs 5 lakh interest-free loan for every youth, especially women to start their own enterprise.

The alliance leaders said 75 percent of all government and private jobs in the state will be reserved for Punjabis. They said 33 percent of seats in professional courses will be reserved for government school students.

On the agriculture front, the manifesto promised a contributory pension scheme for small, marginal, semi-medium and medium farmers and a farm input price stabilizer corpus fund of Rs 100 crore.

“A crop insurance scheme of Rs 50,000 per acre will be introduced for all farmers. Diesel will be provided at Rs 10 per litre cheaper than the prevailing prices for agriculture purposes,” they said.

Minimum support price (MSP) on fruits, vegetables and milk will be given and every farmer and farm labour will get health insurance Rs 10 lakh.

Besides promising 100 new integrated pack house facilities for fresh fruits and vegetables to boost export, it said a 4 percent waiver on interest scheme for agriculture loan up to Rs 3 lakh will be given.

On the education sector, they said, “We will open dedicated and highly professionally run schools of 5000 students in every block, with complete staff and modern facilities.”

The two leaders said that the sale of liquor and sand will be regularised through corporations, opening up opportunities for the deserving unemployed educated youth.

“The SAD-BJP government will start flying academies to train pilots, flight engineers and cabin crew at cost to cost basis to save youth from prohibitive training fees running into multiple lakhs,” said Sukhbir.

“We will follow “trust the citizen” policy, removing the need for approvals in matters like permission for building maps or other clearances for starting anything new,” Sukhbir said.

The manifesto spells out major plans to digitize governance. The two leaders said that the sale of liquor and sand will be regularised through corporations.

On rural development , the manifesto says, “All 12,500 villages will be provided underground sewerage and water supply on the pattern of urban areas. Similarly, all existing streets will re-laid with concrete . LED Lights will be installed in all villages. Government will buy plots for animal waste and garbage disposal through scientific means in every village.”