In run-up to LS polls, Cong & BJP to lock horns over farmers’ issues, stray cattle

BEFORE THE Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and the BJP are preparing to take each other on over the issues faced by farmers in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP Kisan Morcha is preparing to soon start Lok Sabha constituency-wise ‘Kisan Sammelans’ to raise awareness about the schemes initiated by the central and the state governments, especially the recently launched Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana.

The Congress, meanwhile, is preparing to launch a campaign claiming to “expose” the state’s BJP government on farmers’ issues and promise “grass-roots level solution” to the problem of stray cattle that is affecting villages across Uttar Pradesh. The Congress is also preparing to also cite example of its governments in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in giving farming solutions and “complete” loan waiver to farmers. The party also plans to hold Lok Sabha constituency-wise meetings to reach out to farmers.

“First and on priority, we will promise solution to the problem of stray cattle in the state at every block level in the state. The problem has become so intense and wide that district-level solutions are not enough. The BJP government has hardly done enough in terms of a solution to the problem,” said Shyam Pandey, national vice-president of Kisan Congress, in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

Pandey, who held a meeting of the Central Zone of Kisan Congress in Lucknow Tuesday and also announced district committees, said, “In 10 days, we will have our organisation ready till the grassroots level and take forward the campaign to expose the BJP.” He claimed that the Congress would expose BJP on its “failure to provide reasonable minimum support price to farmers, pending sugarcane dues, reduced size of sacks of fertilizers and also on the recently announced scheme for farmers.”

“The new scheme announced just before election is just a sham. We would go to the masses to tell that how, Rs 6,000 a year to a family of on an average four-five people means just Rs 3.50 per person per day. What purpose will it serve?” said Pandey.

The BJP Kisan Morcha is also preparing to launch its campaign from the coming week and hold ‘Kisan Sammelans’ in every Lok Sabha constituency. Raja Verma, state chief of BJP Kisan Morcha said, “The opposition can only make allegations because they have nothing else to show or do. BJP government has removed middlemen, which flourished under previous Governments in the state. We have started MSP on potato and at the same time not only opened accounts of farmers but also ensured that the financial benefits directly go into their accounts.”

On the issue of stray cattle, Verma said, “We believe in saving everyone, be it an ant or a cow. We do not even crush ants beneath our feet, we feed them flour. The problem of stray cattle has become serious because the previous government gave slaughter house instead of a proper solution.”