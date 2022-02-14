In Rajewal pitch, Dilli de borderan da yuddh, his role as its mahanayak

In poll fray for first time at the age of 79, Balbir Singh Rajewal, a farm union leader-turned politician and the CM face of Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) — the political front born out of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha — has been banking on his experience as a leader of the year-long farm agitations during his electoral campaigns.

In fray from Samrala rural constituency in Ludhiana district, Rajewal says that during the year-long agitation against the now-repealed contentious agri laws, the farm leaders had managed to do what no one thought was possible.

“Modi jehda kehende kise de aggey nahi jhukda, ohde bavjood Modi ton kanoon vi waapis karwaye tey ohne maafi vi mangi lokan ton. Saari dunia ch iss morche di charcha hai, saari dunia ch ess tarah da morcha kadey ni lageya.(It is said that PM Narendra Modi never relents or bows before anyone. We not only made him rollback the three laws but also made him apologise to the people. The entire world is talking about this agitation. Never before such an agitation has taken place anywhere in the world),” says Rajewal, while addressing a group of voters at Rohlan village.

The hoardings and stickers put up across villages in Samrala — on vehicles, walls and poles — describe Rajewal as ‘Dilli de borderan tey ladey gaye mahayuddh de mahanayak (Superhero of the mega battle that was fought on the borders of Dehi). Rajewal has been moving around from village to village to talk to voters, with a customized jeep complete with a sound system and a loud speaker mounted on top, always following him closely during his campaign.

Rajewal during an election campaign. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Rajewal during an election campaign. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Though nationally, Rajewal shot to the limelight after the success of the farmers’ agitation that made Modi government rollback its three laws Punjabis have know him for his five decades of work and agitations that he has led for farmers and right of labourers. Beginning with Kheti Baari Union way back in 1970s, followed by BKU (Lakhowal) and BKU (Mann), Rajewal had floated his own outfit, BKU (Rajewal), which went on to become one of the major farmer bodies that spearheaded the protests at Delhi’s borders. A native of village Rajewal Rohno of Khanna, he has been living in Samrala for decades now. Rajewal, however, is by no means a ‘small or marginalized farmer’. He is among the crorepati candidates and claims to own assets close to Rs 3.36 crore, mainly from his acres of agricultural land in Rajewal and arthiya and rice shellers business.

Sporting a green turban, a color that has been associated with the farmers’ agitation, as Rajewal moves from Chehlan to Rohlan village, a dhadi jatha (a group of traditional Punjabi ballad singers) keeps pace with the movements of his convoy and often reaches a village right before the SSM leader and starts singing in order to draw crowds for his arrival. A group of local leaders sporting ‘Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’ badges on their chests are spotted waiting for him in Rohlan, where piping hot tea and boondi laddoos are served to everyone.

At Chehlan earlier, Rajewal tells the listeners, mostly consisting farmers and their families, how he has spent his entire life fighting for farmers, while highlighting how his opponents were those who had just been spending money during their election campaigns and had not contributed anything to the farmers’ struggle.

“I have been serving people for the past 50 years. Fifty years of my life have been spent struggling and protesting for rights of farmers and labourers. I am 79 now and my companions who used to go to jail with me are also sitting here. On the other hand, there are candidates who spending a lot of money to ask for votes but have never stood up for the farmers,” Rajewal says, addressing a group of voters seated on the ground at Chehlan village.

The candidates of SSM are contesting as Independents from at least 102 seats in Punjab.

Rajewal then appeals to the locals to vote for him while giving three assurances. “Firstly, I assure you that I will fight your battles daily. I will not miss a single Vidhan Sabha session. Secondly, if I do indulge in corruption, you can confront me there and then. Thirdly, I am not going to take your votes by distributing liquor or money. Main shraab vand ke votan nahi lainiyaan, na main mull lainiya. You have to see what kind of candidate you need. Others have already started distributing liquor. But remember, if you vote for such people, they will never speak up for you in the Vidhan Sabha,” he says, asking people to press on the ‘manja’ (cot) symbol on February 20.

Samrala is headed for an interesting multi-cornered electoral battle. Four-time Congress MLA, Amrik Singh Dhillon, is now contesting as an Independent after being denied the party ticket this time. The Congress instead has given the ticket to Rupinder Singh Raja Gill, a real-estate baron and commission agent from Khanna. He is the son of former minister, Late Karam Gill. The SAD has chosen Paramjeet Singh Dhillon (40), a former Congress leader and grandson of sitting MLA Dhillon’s brother as its face from Samrala, while the AAP has gone with Jagtar Singh Diyalpura, a local poultry and mushroom farmer.

Rajewal’s campaign convoy consists 5-6 vehicles that have Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) flags perched on them.The vehicles carry in them a sound system assistant, a photographer-cum-videographer, social media manager, driver and a few others from his union who arrange village to village gatherings.

The SSM leader then goes on to tell voters that politicians these days are no more doing ‘sewa‘ but vyapar (business) and that how parties were ‘selling tickets’. Rajewal, who was earlier in talks with Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP for an alliance, has now alleged that the AAP was ‘selling tickets’.

“Our Constitution says that the government is ‘of the people, for the people, by the people’. But has our government worked for its people in the past 75 years? It is time to vote for the representative you want because politics is no more a sewa, it has become a vyapar. Tickets are being sold for crores. Everyone in Samrala knows how for some crores, the Congress denied the ticket to its sitting MLA. So when candidates are buying tickets in crores, then after winning, they will do business not your sewa,” says Rajewal, addressing voters at Rohlan village.

“Punjab and Haryana are the only two states which have regulated mandis for farmers and we won’t let corporates and Modi government snatch them from us. Main tuhade layi ladeyaan poori umar.. People in the villages know I have fought their battles,” says the CM candidate of farmers’ front, adding that the local AAP candidate never stood with the farmers in their agitation but is now asking for votes.”

Over the years, with his outfit holding influence over the agriculture related decisions taken by successive governments, Rajewal has traditionally been seen as being close to Punjab’s political bigwigs across party lines — including former CMs Parkash Singh Badal and Captain Amarinder Singh. He, however, till date, had never contested any elections or joined any party formally.

The pamphlets distributed by SSM in Samrala describe Rajewal as messiah of farmers, labourers and aam aadmi, hero of struggle against farm laws, the one who vouches for federalism, and the one who got a mandi, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and sewage upgradation project for Samrala.

The pamphlets also highlight what is not widely known. “Balbir Singh Rajewal belongs to village Rajewal Rohno, which was also the native village of late philanthropist Bhagat Puran Singh (known as the Mother Teresa of Punjab) who opened Pingalwara, a home for sick and destitute in Amritsar. Rajewal runs a school in his memory.”

Commenting on the CM faces of other parties, he says that the people of Punjab know who fought for them at the borders of Delhi. “Lokan nu pata hai ohna di ladaai Dilli jaake kiney ladi hai..,” says Rajewal, as his customized poll song ‘ikk jung jitt layi, dujji jung jaari hai, tagdey hojo Punjabiyon apni baari hai. Na takdi, na jhaaru, na panjey de nishaan nu, iss vaari vote hai pauni kisaan nu, is vaari vote hai puani Bapu Rajewal nu…’ plays in the background.