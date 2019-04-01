In Puri Lok Sabha, BJP candidate Sambit Patra’s Twitter video slammed by Opposition

A video from the campaign trail posted by BJP National Spokesperson and Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra drew criticism online and was immediately slammed by BJD as evidence of ‘failure’ of the Modi government’s Ujjwala Yojana.

Advertising

In the video, Patra is seen sharing a meal in a poor household, where a woman appears to be cooking for the family and Patra’s campaign team. Twitter users questioned Patra why the poor woman was cooking on a wood fire, instead of using an Ujjwala cylinder. Click here for more election news.

In the tweet carrying the video clip, Patra was feeding members of the family that hosted him. He wrote: ‘This is my house. The mother served me her own cooking. I also fed her with my hands and I know that serving humans is serving God.’

BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said Sambit’s video has “exposed” the Ujjwala Yojana. “Whether knowingly or unknowingly, he (Sambit) exposed Ujjwala is a scam and that Dharmendra Pradhan has completely failed”.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) is a Central government scheme that was launched in 2016 to safeguard the health of women and children by providing them with LPG, a “clean cooking fuel” so that they don’t have to compromise their health in smoky kitchens or wander in unsafe areas collecting firewood.

Dharmendra Pradhan, seen as BJP’s CM face in Odisha, has been implementing the Ujjwala Yojana in his role as Petroleum Minister.

“Our question is why did the lady cooking did not receive even of the 5 crore cylinders BJP claims it has distributed? Have even 5000 cylinders been distributed in Odisha?” BJD’s Sasmit Patra said.

Sambit Patra, up against incumbent BJD MP Pinaki Mishra and Congress candidate Satya Prakash Nayak, has previously come under fire from the Opposition during the campaign.

Earlier this week, a picture of Patra in Puri with the idol of Lord Jagannath led to complaints from the Congress with the Election Commission, alleging he was campaigning with a religious symbol. Puri Collector Jyoti Prakash Das has reportedly filed a show cause notice against the BJP candidate for allegedly conducting a rally without permission.

Responding to the charges, Sambit had said, “BJD and Congress are afraid. I am Odiya so I first visited Jagannath. People gave different things, like garlands. In Pipili, one elderly person gave me the idol. I will reply to the notice when I receive it”.