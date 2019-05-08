In Punjab’s Malerkotla, Lok Sabha candidates dial down on daylight campaigning in holy month of Ramzan

WHILE THE rest of Punjab is witnessing high octane campaigning with less than two weeks to go for voting day (May 19), in Malerkotla of Sangrur constituency, candidates have changed track at a time of Ramzan. Here, they are planning iftaar parties to woo the city’s major Muslim population.

Local residents say they now see only corner meetings and door-to-door campaigning.

“It is observed that Muslims do not participate in campaigning during Roza Ramzan as they have to observe namaz and fast as well. Canvassing in such a scenario becomes the last priority,” said a political leader.

“The iftaar parties will start picking up next week, a week prior to election. Usually, iftaar parties start in the last week of Ramzan but as there are elections, they will start picking up in a few days from now. It is an opportunity for the candidates to woo the voters,” said Mohd Aijaz, a lawyer.

Congress candidate from Sangrur Kewal Singh Dhillon said they will soon start organising iftaar parties. “Cabinet Minister Vijay Inder Singla and I am in Sangrur today for a programme. After this we will think organising iftaar parties in Malerkotla when people end their fasts in the evening.”

AAP media state head Manjit Singh Sidhu, who is overseeing party MP Bhagwant Mann’s campaign, said they usually organise their jalsas after 9.15 pm in Malerkotla, at a time when the last namaz of the day ends. “We will do that again. We will organise all our programmes in the coming days at 9.15 pm so that people can come straight after offering namaz and listen to the candidate till 10 pm. After that, campaigning ends for the day.”

He said during the 2014 election, they had ended their campaign in Malerkotla only during Ramzan days and it had turned out lucky for Mann, who had won by a margin of 2.11 lakh votes. “We had our last programme in Malerkotla when campaigning came to an end at 5 pm then. And we emerged victorious,” Manjit Singh recalled.

Cabinet Minister Vijay Inder Singla said, “There are several places in Malerkotla where people end their fast in groups. It becomes impossible to go to all places but we will try to catch up with as many as possible.”

Residents of the city said they liked candidates throwing iftaar parties as it conveyed a message that they respected other faiths. “It is a good trend. We like such politicians who cut across all considerations to appeal to minorities,” said Yameen, a shopkeeper.

Syed Khurshid Asif, another resident, said that in the coming days, the town would come alive at night. “You will be able to see political leaders thronging this town in the evenings,” he added.