In Punjab’s Dakha, Cong candidate’s last-minute pitch: ‘I am the Captain’s lieutenant’

“Dastaar pehchaan vi hai.. soch vi hai.. ehda aadar karna dharam vi hai…CM saab naal incident hoya.. ehna lokan ne ki ki comment kitey Facebook tey.. Bains ne kitey.. sharamnaak gall hai… uss insaan nu vekho, ussi kursi tey baithe dobara dastarbandi kiti… ehna cheezan vich vi aapan hun siyaasat labhan lag paye.. afsos di gall hai..” (Turban is an identity, it is an ideology, it is our duty to respect it. An incident happened with CM and these people passed derogatory comments on social media. Look at that man (CM), he sat on the same chair and tied his turban again. Now will we find political opportunism in such incidents too. It is sad).”

On the last day of campaigning in Dakha, the panthic rural constituency in Ludhiana, Congress candidate and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s former political secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu (50), tells voters that how Opposition ‘stooped too low’ by mocking the ‘unfortunate incident of CM’s turban coming off accidentally during his roadshow’.

Sandhu, who during the entire campaign wore an orange rumaala (headcover) with Khanda Sahib printed on it, speaking to The Indian Express at Mullanpur town, said that his relationship with CM was that of a ‘Captain and his lieutanant’.

“Whatever politics I have learnt in past 12 years is because of him. It is the continuous belief he has in me which has worked. If he is a Captain, I am his lieutenant,” says Sandhu, who holds an advanced certificate in Marine Operations and an advanced diploma in Applied Sciences (Ship Masters) from Australian Maritime College, University of Tasmania, Australia.

Calling ‘development’ as his only plank on why Dakha voters should vote for him, a constituency from where Congress hasn’t win in 2012 and 2017 Assembly polls, Sandhu believes that CM’s assurance of Dakha getting special treatment at par with Patiala should be considered and he should be given a chance for two-and-a-half years.

“There is Congress government in power. CM has categorically said that Dakha is as relevant and important to him as Patiala and that’s perhaps the reason he has come twice here to campaign. This shows his commitment. We have two-and-a-half years to go and Dakha did not get that development as expected. The last 10 years have been a nightmare under SAD-BJP,” he says.

LIP chief and MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains, whose party led in Dakha segment in this year’s Lok Sabha polls, has alleged that Sandhu was involved in sand mining and gives patronage to the mafia.

“Bains should first give proof before making such allegations. He cannot be a hooligan all the time. He walks into people’s shops, premises.. is that right thing to do? He can carry on with his opinions about me…”

Another opponent, SAD’s Manpreet Singh Ayali has termed Sandhu a “fake Captain” and said that “people will teach a lesson to both Captains on October 21”.

“I have not indulged in any mudslinging. My focus, interaction and agenda for Dakha is development of the constituency,” says Sandhu, whose campaign slogan ‘Dakhe Da Apna Captain’ (Dakha’s own Captain) comes as a reflection of his personal bonding with Amarinder, something that has even caused a heartburn among senior Ludhiana Congress leaders.

Though he admits that his proximity with Captain is nothing hidden from people or Congress leaders, Sandhu says that he is duty-bound to fulfill all promises made to the people.

“I have looked after Captain’s office and his political affairs. I have been a part of that system so certainly that proximity and closeness is there without a doubt. CM has mentioned that Dakha is important for him. However it is my own duty to deliver what has been promised. I am bound to fulfill that,” he says.

Accepting that drugs was still a major issue in Dakha where several youths have died due to drug-related problems, Sandhu claims that severity of the problem came on record only after Congress formed government. “The nightmarish times that Dakha witnessed in 10 years of SAD-BJP government were never on record till Congress came to power. It was all due to political patronage which was provided to drug peddlers and smugglers. After Congress came to power, drug supply chain was broken. The well-oiled system of supply chain working with political help is gone,” says Sandhu.

He wraps up saying, “I have no personal agenda. Wherever Akalis feel that their workers are being arrested or harassed, they should call me to the spot but let people vote fairly and stop these old tactics. Hooliganism during polls was their style not ours”.

Before winding up his campaign, Sandhu also visited Radha Soami Satsang Beas Dera to ‘seek blessings’.