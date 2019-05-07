In Punjab village, posters cite unkept promises, ask candidates to stay away

A village in Punjab’s high-profile Bathinda constituency has put up posters asking political parties to stay away from village for failing to deliver on promises made by them. In case the candidates insist on campaigning in the village to seek votes, they must submit a “legal paper by party president to fulfil the promises made so that, in case of non-compliance, court’s door can be knocked”.

Issued by Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) with a request from Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh, the posters have come up in Yatri, a village with a population of about 900 in Bathinda. The parliamentary constituency is seeing a fight between Union Cabinet Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is seeking a re-election, Congress’s Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Punjabi Ekta Party’s Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Baljinder Kaur of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The posters remind both NDA government at Centre and Congress government in Punjab about the “unfulfilled promises”. “Yaad rahe tusin jaan tuhaade gathbandhan ne pichhlian chonaan dauran vaada keeta si (Remember that you or your alliance had promised in the last elections,” read the posters listing five promises – two pertaining to Centre and the three to the state government.

The promises linked to BJP-led NDA which the posters mention are “Swaminathan report would be implemented” and “Rs 15 lakh would be deposited in every citizen’s bank account after bringing black money from abroad”.

The one pertaining to Punjab government are: “There will be complete loan waiver for all farmers, unemployed youth will be given jobs and drug menace would be ended in the state”.

Before entering the village, the posters say, “a legal paper by party president” should assure that the above promises would be fulfilled and the “demands below would be met”. The demands mentioned are “fixing rates of fruit, milk and vegetables as per C2+50% and enactment of a law on assured purchase of farm produce”.

BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) Bathinda general secretary, Resham Singh, said village remained grossly neglected and villagers had decided to boycott the election in 2017 as well, but stopped short of it after assurance by a candidate. He said the village faced severe crisis in terms of getting water for irrigation.

“The nearest canal is more than 50 km from here. It costs more than Rs three lakh to get tubewell in the absence of irrigation water from canal. We had decided to boycott the elections on this issue in 2017 Punjab polls, but a candidate in fray persuaded the village not to boycott the election, promising that the water issued would be resolved. But nothing has been done,” said Resham Singh. Village Sarpanch Lachman Singh said, “Some legal documentation should be there, at least by the political party so that it could be held accountable for the promises made.”