In Punjab, RSS-affiliate asks people to vote for ‘Naya Bharat’

A voters awareness drive started in Punjab for Lok Sabha polls by Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an RSS affiliate, is asking people to vote for ‘Swachh Bharat, respect and pride of the Indian army, building a Naya Bharat (new India), Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas….’ through leaflets that are being distributed in residential colonies of Ludhiana and other cities in Punjab.

Advertising

The target is to distribute at least 10,000 leaflets a day till May 17 (two days ahead off voting on May 19) and for that RSS pracharaks and sewaks who attend shakhas daily have been put on the job. A temporary wing – Matdaata Jagran Manch, Punjab has been created under Swadeshi Jagran Manch to coordinate this drive.

The volunteers have been asked to go beyond handing over leaflets to voters, and try to ‘convince’ against pressing NOTA (None of the Above Option). They have been mandated to voters to keep in mind 12 points which have been written on the leaflet before casting their vote.

The 12-points written on the handout, in both Hindi and Punjabi, urge voters to caste their ‘keemti vote’ (precious vote) for: Swachh Bharat, Ek shreshtha rashtra ke liye (for an incredible country), Swabhimaani evam shaktishaali desh ke liye (for a powerful and self-reliant India), Apni sabhyata sanskriti ko bachaane ke liye (to save Indian culture and values), Bharat ko vishwaguru banane ke liye (to make India a world leader), Sena ke samman ke liye (for respect of Indian Army), Kisaano ke aarthik laabh ke liye (for financial prosperity of farmers), Sabhi mahilaayon ki suraksha ke liye (for safety of all women), Bharat ko aarthik shakti sampann banane ke liye (to make India a powerful economy), Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas ke liye (for welfare of all), Sarwapanth samadar ke liye (secularism) and Naye Bharat ke nirmaan ke liye (for building a New India).

Advertising

Speaking to The Indian Express, Yash Giri, general secretary, RSS, Ludhiana said: “It is a voters’ awareness drive. We are telling them not to waste their vote by pressing NOTA. We are not campaigning for any party but just listing some points which they must keep in mind before making their choice.”

He added that a total of 100 RSS shakhas run in Ludhiana city daily and sewaks are distributing pamphlets after shakha with a target of 10,000 daily.