In Punjab, Priyanka accuses SAD of ‘sacrilege for votes’, Modi of fooling people

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi held her first political rally in Punjab in the Badal citadel of Bathinda Tuesday accusing the Akali Dal for “indulging in sacrilege for political gains”. Later during a roadshow in Pathankot for Congress’s Gurdaspur candidate Sunil Jakhar, she called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an ‘abhineta’ (actor) and a pseudo-nationalist who had fooled people for five years.

Taking on the SAD-BJP combine in Bathinda from where Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur is contesting against Congress party’s Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, she said that the “series of falsehoods” peddled by the two allies went back a long way, adding that “…inki sachai desh ki radar par aa chuki hai (Their truth is now on the radar of the people of the country)”.

On the issue of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, she said: “The soul of Punjab will be lost if anything happens to Guru Granth Sahib. Their (BJP’s) own ally indulged in sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib for political gains and votes.”

Earlier, Priyanka began her speech in saying: “Yahan aakar mujhe bahut khushi mili, mera gharwala Punjabi hai (It feels great to be here. My husband is Punjabi).”

Attacking SAD’s development claims over Bathinda, she said: “Bathinda is centre of industry, fertilisers, cement, textiles. Markets for cotton and wheat are there, milk production centre is here and Army cantonment is here. All this happpened much before them (SAD-BJP).”

Priyanka also invoked the teachings of Guru Nanak — “tera, tera” (all is yours) and ‘sarbat da bhala’ (welfare of all), and said: “But their (BJP’s) ally is only for ‘mera mera’ (only mine).”

She also took on the RSS saying, “Inke RSS ke log angrezon ki chamchagiri kar rahe the. Kabhi lare nahi azaadi ki larai mein (RSS men indulged in sycophancy of the British. They never fought in the struggle for freedom.”

Talking about Modi’s “unkept” promises, she said: “Perhaps his own radar should be on his promises.”

Priyanka also took a swipe at PM for visiting foreign countries and not sparing five minutes for the aggrieved farmers in the country. “The PM has visited America, hugged Obama ji (then US president Barack Obama), went to Japan and beat drums there. Africa, Europe, whichever name you take, China, Pakistan — where he had biryani….But, he never visited any house of the poor and farmer in his own constituency, Varanasi. He never asked any farmer and never asked how they were making their both ends meet,” she added.

Democracy was meant for people, “but they handed it to all mafias including land mafia, sand mafia, liquor mafia and transport mafia”, she said in an all out on the previous SAD-BJP government in the state.

“If Punjab was suffering due to chitta, it is only because of their governments. My brother Rahul Gandhi ji had raised this issue at a time when no one had the guts to do so. He talked about it when he came to Punjab, but they said all sorts of wrong things against him. But, Rahul ji spoke the truth. Because the politics of Rahul ji and Congress is politics of truth and not the politics to mislead you. This is a politics to address a problem if there is one and not to hide that,” she said.

She also claimed that the 12000 farmers had committed suicide during the NDA rule due to farm distress.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal only made brief speeches during the Bathinda event. Sidhu, who addressed his first campaign rally in the state for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, said that after being asked by Prinyanka, he will now address ten rallies in Bathinda for party nominee Raja Warring.

Later, Priyanka held a roadshow in Pathankot in favour of state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, who is pitted against the BJP’s Sunny Deol.

Priyanka led the roadshow along with CM Amarinder Singh, and also addressed a gathering from atop a truck at Balmiki Chowk here where she was joined by cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Sidhu. She asked the people if they wanted a ‘neta’ or an ‘abhineta’, an apparent reference to BJP candidate actor Sunny Deol. Jakhar, she told people, was their ‘asli neta’.

Calling Modi an ‘abhineta’ and a pseudo-nationalist who had fooled people for five years, she asked the people of Gurdaspur if they wanted a PM who does politics in the name of martyrs or wanted to make a martyr’s son (Rahul Gandhi) the Prime Minister.

He is such a big nationalist that he has no time for the jawan, the kisan or the poor man of his own country, while he goes around travelling the world and hugging word leaders, she quipped.

“I once saw a picture of Modi kissing a child and felt happy at the thought that he was finally meeting people, but then read the photo caption to discover it was Amit Shah’s son,” she sniggered, ending her sentence with a spontaneous ‘dhat tere ki’. Earlier, addressing a gathering of ex-servicemen at Chakki Pal before setting out for the roadshow, the Congress general secretary said she was hurt about Modi and his party claiming to have gifted OROP to the ex-servicemen. OROP is not a favour but the ex-servicemen’s right for the sacrifices they had made in the service of the nation, she said. Appreciating the Captain government’s Guardians of Governance (GoG) scheme for ex-servicemen, Priyanka said they were still involved in the service of the nation through this programme.

Several senior Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary Asha Kumari, joined the roadshow that received a thumping response.

Men, women and children waving Congress flags lined up the entire route of the roadshow, showering rose petals on Priyanka and Capt Amarinder. The vehicles in the convoy moved slowly, as the crowds stopped them every few steps to present garlands and flowers, with mobile phones clicking away non-stop. A large number of women and youngsters formed the surging crowd. Dhols and Bhangra dancers added to the festive atmosphere.