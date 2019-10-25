In Punjab’s Dakha, ‘Capt’s lieutenant’ fails to break jinx

Failing to break its losing streak from Dakha, the ruling Congress in Punjab faced its fourth consecutive loss from the panthic seat in Ludhiana as the Assembly bypoll results were declared Thursday. The Congress had last won the Assembly seat in 2002.

In the high-stakes battle of Dakha, the local man, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Manpreet Singh Ayali, defeated Congress’s Capt Sandeep Sandhu by 14,672 votes. Sandhu is the former political adviser of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and calls himself ‘Captain’s lieutenant’. However, throughout his campaign he was termed as an ‘outsider’ by the opposition.

Punjab CM had intensively campaigned for Sandhu, calling him his ‘son’ and held two roadshows in Dakha whereas in other three constituencies of Punjab which too went for bypoll, Captain campaigned only once.

It was in 2002 last that Congress’s Malkit Singh Dakha had won defeating SAD’s Darshan Singh Shivalik by 8,700 votes. The defeat is even more humiliating for Congress because new parties like Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) still managed to leave their mark in Dakha in previous elections but the Congress failed.

In 2007 Punjab polls, SAD’s Darshan Singh Shivalik won from Dakha defeating Congress’s Malkit Singh Dakha by 15,800 votes. In 2012, Manpreet Ayali had won defeating Congress’s Jassi Khangura by 16,300 votes. However, in 2017 Punjab polls, AAP’s H S Phoolka defeated Ayali by a little over 4,000 votes only.

Not just the Punjab Vidhan Sabha polls, but even in Lok Sabha polls — the Congress has failed to lead from Dakha segment from 2004 to 2019.

AAP wave swept Dakha in 2014 as Phoolka, who contested Lok Sabha polls from Ludhiana, led from Dakha even as overall winner was Congress’s Ravneet Singh Bittu.

MP Bittu again won Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat in 2019 but Dakha segment was led by Simarjeet Singh Bains’s Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), not Congress.

As per Dakha bypoll results, a total of 66,297 votes were polled in favour of Ayali who defeated Sandhu by 14,672 votes. A total of 51,625 votes were polled in favour of Sandhu.

The results have come as a major jolt for AAP and LIP, the two parties that shone from Dakha from 2014 to 2017. In a major drubbing, AAP’s Amandeep Singh Mohi got 2,804 votes only, while LIP’s Sukhdev Singh Chak, who stood third, got 8,441 votes. Both LIP and AAP candidates lost their security deposits after failing to secure one-sixth of total valid votes.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, more than 62,000 votes were polled in favour of AAP from Dakha and in 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, party had got more than 58,000 votes — both times H S Phoolka being the candidate.

MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains’s Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) had got 44,938 votes — the highest from Dakha segment — in recently concluded Lok sabha polls 2019, but on Thursday it was reduced to 8,441 votes only.

Dakha bypoll was also a litmus test for local man SAD’s Ayali who had first won from here in 2012 Punjab polls but later unsuccessfully contested 2014 Lok Sabha polls (as Ludhiana candidate) and 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, both times getting a drubbing from AAP’s Phoolka from his own home segment Dakha.

What apparently hurt Congress from panthic seat this time was a controversy when a Congress worker from Baddowal village, Gursewak Singh alias Gora Baddowal, alleged that minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu tossed his turban and dishonoured his kesh. Gora was arrested in a snatching case but the videos of him, protesting on roads with his hair open, were widely shared on social media with a message ‘Boycott Congress’. From village Baddowal, Congress got 1,130 votes, while SAD got 1,450.

From village Sarabha where Ayali alleged that SAD workers were being harassed by police and Congress MLA Kulbir Zira was trying to ‘influence’ voters, SAD got 1,285 votes and Congress polled 744.

‘This is Capt Amarinder Singh’s loss’

After the victory Thursday, Ayali said that more than Capt Sandeep Sandhu, it was the loss of Captain Amarinder Singh who tried to threaten and suppress voters by using administration and police machinery but could not succeed. “It is the loss of Capt Amarinder Singh, his arrogance and his effort to use hooliganism and muscle power to suppress voters but he could not succeed. It was a fight against Captain and his dictatorial rule that we have won. Our workers were booked in false FIRs, arrested, threatened and police did everything to suppress us. I had already said that people of Dakha will teach a lesson to both Captains and they did. People voted for me and SAD because whatever development happened here was during my tenure as MLA in 2012-2017. People voted because they saw our work,” said Ayali.

Taking out a victory procession with Ayali, former Cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia said that it was for the first time in past 21 years that a ruling party has lost a bypoll. “It was last in 1998 that Congress had won a bypoll from Adampur by merely six votes and SAD-BJP was in power. Today, ruling party has not lost just a seat but more than that. Entire Congress and government machinery was put on job to make Captain’s ‘nikka Captain’ Sandeep Sandhu win, but they could not succeed. They tried the best to make junior Captain win by hook or crook but failed. Their only target was to stop Ayali from winning but Captain and his chhota Captain both failed,” said Majithia.

However, Majithia forgot to mention that the ruling SAD-BJP in 2014 had lost the bypoll from Patiala (urban) which was won by Congress’s Preneet Kaur.

In a statement, Capt Sandeep Sandhu said that still it is the Congress government in Punjab and he will continue to work for Dakha even if he wasn’t elected their MLA. “I have given my phone number to each one of you. Don’t forget it is our government and I will continue to work for you people in coming 2.5 years,” he said in a video message.

Congress’s Dakha Jinx

2002: Malkit Singh Dakha (Cong) defeats Darshan Singh Shivalik (SAD) by 8,700 votes

2007: Darshan Singh Shivalik (SAD) defeats Malkit Singh Dakha (Cong) by 15,800 votes

2012: Manpreet Singh Ayali (SAD) defeats Jassi Khangura (Cong) by 16,300 votes

2017: H S Phoolka (AAP) defeats Manpreet Singh Ayali (SAD) by 4,169 votes

2019: Manpreet Singh Ayali (SAD) defeats Captain Sandeep Sandhu (Cong) by 14,600 votes