In Punjab, AAP kicks off micro-level campaign to reach out to 27 lakh families

After AAP’s Barnala rally in February, the party got surveys conducted from a leading agency and found that its prospects were much better this time than in 2014, he added.

In Punjab, both AAP and Congress leaders have been saying that there won’t be an alliance between the two parties here. (File photo of Manish Sisodia)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will perform better than it did in 2014 in Punjab, Delhi’s deputy chief minister and party in-charge of Punjab political affairs Manish Sisodia said on Monday as he kickstarted campaigning from Sangrur parliamentary constituency.

The party is establishing direct contact with the masses and soon one may get personal calls from AAP volunteers or even the area AAP leaders for a vote appeal as part of its micro-level campaigning, he said.

“People in Punjab were more inclined towards AAP than in Delhi for many reasons than one and the prominent one was that the ruling state government had failed to deliver its promises due to which people were regretting of the mistake they made in 2017,” Sisodia claimed, speaking to mediapersons.

On talks of an alliance between AAP and Congress in Delhi but none about Punjab, he said, “Every state has a different situation and hence talks take place according to that.”

In Punjab, both AAP and Congress leaders have been saying that there won’t be an alliance between the two parties here.

Party MLA and Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha Harpal Singh Cheema told The Indian Express, “We have been given a programme to reach out to 26 lakh families in the state by April 26, for which we will be establishing direct contact with masses. Our constituency in-charges will be meeting booth-level workers who will further be making contact with the masses via door to door visits or phone calls to tell people why they should vote for AAP.”

Asked why the party was focusing only on state issues at a time of Lok Sabha elections, Cheema said, “In Punjab, state issues hold importance. However no doubt we are talking about the Modi government’s failure and lack of fulfilment of promises as well.”

Aman Arora, campaign committee in-charge of AAP, said, “All internal differences in the party had gone with certain vested interests quitting it for good. After that, the party had emerged even stronger to take on the battle of ballot.” He was referring to Sukhpal Khaira’s party and his alliance with PDA after splitting from AAP.

All Lok Sabha candidates, district chiefs, MLAs, constituency in-charges etc. were present at this meeting.

