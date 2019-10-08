In Pune’s Chinchwad, Sena rebel Kalate refuses to relent, set to get NCP support

In the two assembly constituencies of Pimpri and Chinchwad, several rebel candidates from various political parties withdrew from the race on Monday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations. However, Shiv Sena rebel candidate Rahul Kalate refused to withdraw from the race in Chinchwad despite a phone call from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis himself, said sources.

“The chief minister urged me to withdraw from the race. He promised to resolve all my issues. But I told him that the Chinchwad sitting MLA has troubled me a lot when it came to development works in my area. And therefore, for the sake of people in the constituency, I will not withdraw,” said Kalate, adding, “It is a big challenge to defeat a sitting MLA and I have accepted it”.

BJP leader and sitting MLA Laxman Jagtap is the BJP-Shiv Sena’s official candidate in Chinchwad.

According to sources, the NCP’s local unit will end up supporting Kalate to ensure that Jagtap, who has won the Chinchwad seat twice, is defeated this time.

As a tactical move, the NCP had first asked its working president Prashant Shitole to file the nomination paper but then refused to give him the AB form, leading to his disqualification.

Pimpri-Chinchwad NCP president Sanjog Waghere has indicated that the party will support Kalate as a common opposition candidate. “Whether we support Kalate or not, the official declaration will be made by our leader Ajit Pawar,” said NCP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president Sanjog Waghere, adding that the party was in favour of Kalate.

Kalate has also met Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar and sought his party’s support. “I had a healthy discussion with him and sought VBA’s support for my candidature..,” he said. Kalate said he was also waiting for support from NCP and other parties.

However, an associate of Jagtap said, “We are only concerned about our margin of victory”.

Shiv Sena leaders said they will work unitedly towards the victory of Jagtap. “The Sena will stand strongly behind alliance candidate Laxman Jagtap in Chinchwad seat,” said Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne.

He said the Sena will take action against the rebel candidate in the next two days.

Kalate is a sitting corporator of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and a former city chief of the Sena. In the 2014 Assembly elections, he had lost to Jagtap by over 60,000 votes. While Jagtap was a BJP candidate, Kalate was a Shiv Sena candidate.

Corporator Prashant Shitole, whose nomination was disqualified, is also likely to support Kalate. “Though Jagtap is my political guru, we are not friends any more,” said Shitole.