In poll season, tragedy fades into background, families say election will change nothing

As the election heat rises in Mumbai’s suburbs, in the Malvani area of Malad (West), families of men, who were among the 106 killed in the 2015 hooch tragedy, say they have no expectations from the polls. Part of Mumbai North parliamentary constituency, many women who turned breadwinners after the tragedy say the polls will change nothing for them.

Advertising

Pinky Kamane’s only son was one year old when her husband died. Before his death, she used to work in three houses. Afterwards, she was forced to double her jobs. She leaves for work at 9 am and returns only around 7 pm. “Kuch nahi,” she says when asked about her expectations this poll season. “Jab maange the tab kuch nahi diye, toh ab kya denge. (When we asked for help, they didn’t. What will they do now).”

Several women, including Pinky, had urged the government to provide them with jobs after the incident. She just received Rs 1 lakh in compensation.

Ganga Durlekar was also part of the group seeking a stable job and help to rebuild their lives. Durlekar’s mother-in-law didn’t allow a postmortem to be done on her son’s body. “She was of the view that the body should not be tampered with and allowed it to be buried as it was,” says Durlekar. This prevented the family from getting any government relief.

“What have we to do with the government? Nothing is going to change,” she says. Durlekar lives with her three sons. She got her daughter married with the money she received from a self-help group she is a part of. She earns Rs 10,000 a month, a third of which is spent on rent.

“We had requested a lot of women to forego monetary aid for a government job but most wanted money. What happened to the money? Most of it was spent on cremation,” says Razia Kolarkar, who lost her son in the tragedy. Kolarkar, her daughter-in-law and grand daughter make thread bands that are attached to umbrellas. For a bundle of 120 bands, they earn Rs 2. Which government comes to power is an issue the family is not bothered about.

In Mumbai North seat, Congress has fielded actor Urmila Mantondkar against sitting MP Gopal Shetty, who won the seat in 2014 by a margin of 3.6 lakh votes, second only to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory margin. In the loud campaigns and political optics, however, the tragedy of 2015 seems to have faded into the background.

Many of the affected families lived on rent in Malvani at the time of the incident. While some have shifted to other areas, some have left the city.

Those who sold the spurious liquor and those who bought it were ultimately from the same area, having grown up with each other, says Sultan Sardar, a resident of Laxmi Nagar chawl, which had recorded nearly 15 deaths.

Mamta, who was arrested instead of her grandmother Maina who was found to have sold the spurious liquor, has two children who have not seen their mother since the incident. “Why did they take her away? My only demand from the government is to let my grandchild be free,” says Maina, who sold her house to meet the legal expenses to fight the case. Maina was not arrested because of her age.

Other women The Indian Express spoke to demanded permanent houses. There are other issues too. Gauri Sheikh, a resident of Laxmi Nagar chawl, says women are forced to walk long distances to fetch water. The toilets constructed by Shetty, with MPLAD funds and under Swacch Bharat, are perpetually dirty, she says.

Though the sale of liquor has come down, drugs continue to be a menace. “Drugs are easily available in the area,” says Congress worker Mohamed Sharif.

“A lot of correspondence on the issue of hooch has been done by myself and other leaders but to no avail. This government has failed to put a stop to this. The activities have lessened, thanks to police efforts. But drug-peddling and hooch have not completely stopped in the area,” says Aslam Sheikh, MLA from Malad West Constituency.

Malad Assembly constituency comprises 2,82,000 voters, of which nearly 1,50,000 live in Malvani, where majority of the population are Muslims, followed by North Indians.