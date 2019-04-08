In poll season: Meet Chandigarh’s new age RSS recruits

Most people know Sanjeev Vashisht, former president of Mohali Industries Association, as the man who filed the public interest litigation to get foreign flights and other facilities for Chandigarh international airport in 2015. Very few know that he is a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member.

On Sunday, the businessman who runs an IT enterprise posed for pictures in a khaki trousers and white shirt while greeting his friends on Hindu Nav Varsh (new year) in a Facebook post. Vashisht said he was drawn to the Sangh due to their teachings that “infuses nationalism in people” and the concept of “Antyodaya”.

When asked if he would actively work for BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Vashisht said, “RSS does not support any political party directly. But individually swayam sevaks support political party which works for the national interests and does not indulge in appeasement politics.”

Gaurav Goyal, a 33-year-old jeweller, who joined the RSS recently, says he was inspired by his father Baldev Goyal, who works as a swayamsevak. “We are taught to keep doing seva for people without disclosing who we are,” Goyal said.

Another one to join the Sangh is Mohit Garg (21), who is undergoing training. “ We have four courses in the Sangh, the basic one is the inspector training course which I have completed. These courses are important if you have to hold any position in the sangh,” he said. The second course which Mohit will now be undergoing is “officer training course”. “I have to go into the ‘management’ field,” Mohit said. “When any event takes place, I have to manage things and even talk about issues at places,” he explained. Garg has just completed his graduation from DAV College, Sector 10. “Though I will manage my father’s business, I want to actively work as a swayam sewak,” he beams.

Ankush Bansal, a post-graduate in commerce, who moved to City Beautiful from Bathinda three years back and joined the Sangh, seconds his views. ‘’It also helps to connect with like-minded people,’’ he said.

Deepak Batra, general secretary of the local Sangh unit, claimed, “For the last five to six years, the youths have been associating with the sangh. Passion for serving the society and charity drives them here.”

Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra said that it is part of the sustained propaganda by BJP. ‘’They take the Sangh route to get lifelong supporters.’