In Patiala, voters keep cards close to their chest

“Waheguru hi jaanda hai (Only god knows),” replies Talwinder Singh, a resident of Dhablan village in Patiala, when asked about the mood of the voters in Patiala, a constituency from where CM Amarinder Singh’s wife Preneet Kaur is contesting.

Known for people openly declaring their support for candidates, Patiala this time is seeing a large number of voters keeping their cards close to their chests. These “silent voters”, as political parties call them, are giving jitters to candidates in the constituency. Many of them did not even go to the booths set up by political parties outside polling stations for the fear of revealing their allegiance.

There were virtually no takers for the voters slips at these booths. A Congress leader in Patiala said, “There was not even a single voter that turned up at several of our booths. These are the reports.”

Jaspal Singh, a booth incharge of SAD candidate Surjit Singh Rakhra, in Bharat Nagar in Patiala, rushed to the booth that was deserted, only after The Indian Express team started taking pictures. He said nobody had come since morning. “People do not come to booths anymore. These would not be required in future. We can do away with them. People went straight to the polling booths. The BLOs had distributed the voters slips. Hence they did not need the slips and went straight inside,” he said.

Kirat Pal Singh Channa, booth incharge of Congress candidate Preneet Kaur in the same area also had similar story to narrate. “We are manning this booth. No one is interested. People do not want to exhibit their political choices. We should respect their sentiment,” he said.

Ajit Singh, a resident of Assarpur, native village of senior Congress leader Laal Singh, in Sanaur refused to even indicate his preference. “Parda rehan do. Eh duniya parde picche hi chaldi hai (Let it be under wraps. This world runs from behind the curtain).” His reply was in response to a question about which way was Laal Singh’s village was likely to vote.

Parshottam Das, a resident of Samana, said: “Kujh nahi pta ki hovega. People are sick of all political parties,” he said, echoing the sentiment of people.

At Government College of Girls in Patiala, where Chief Minister Amarinder Singh cast his vote alongwith his wife Preneet Kaur, son Raninder Singh and daughter Jaya Inder Kaur, a few voters were seen talking to Preneet Kaur and she was heard asking them about the admission of their children. A few came and touched her feet.

When sitting MP and PDA candidate, Dr Dharamvira Gandhi went to cast his vote, several youths started taking selfies.

But no one openly spoke about their choice. Neetu, a resident of Bharat Nagar in Patiala, skirted the question.”We do not know, who would win. We are just voting for development.”