In Palghar, 10 villages near Wadhwan boycott polls

AT THE Varor Shaskiya Shala, Zonal Officer J R Patil sat at the door through the day waiting for a voter. No one turned up from the six booths under his jurisdiction.

In Palghar constituency, more than 10 villages around Wadhwan boycotted the polls. The villagers are protesting against a proposed port, which is to be built by reclaiming 5,000 acres in Wadhwan, located 10 km from Dahanu.

By Monday, villages from the Dahanu creek to the Chinchani village bordering Boisar had joined Wadhwan in boycotting the elections. “Close to 1.5 lakh voters in 32 villages did not vote. There may be more. We are not going to stop anyone from voting but we are not going to vote,” said Mandar Patil, a resident of Tingrepada, one of villages that had shunned the polls.

District officials said while four to five villages did not vote at all, other polling centres in the area witnessed a voting percentage of 10 to 15 per cent. At Chinchani government school 1, booth officials Alka Raut and Darshana Vartak said two polling stations saw a turnout of 8 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively. “Only the villagers who stay outside and are not aware of the boycott came to vote. None of the local residents came,” said Raut.

In Wasgaon village, the residents made their displeasure known early in the day. “They tore our voting list,” said a booth official. Zonal Officer Patil said he had never witnessed anything like this. “We knew that no one would come to vote when even the political representatives didn’t turn up… We waited for them before doing the mock poll too. No one turned up,” he added.

As the day came to an end, Palghar as a constituency recorded one of the lowest turnouts. “There are easily 1,000 to 1,200 voters in each village. Around 50,000 or more voters have abstained,” a district official said. “If the government doesn’t care for us, for our future generations, why should we vote? It’s better that the leaders know where we stand,” said Vishal Raut, a resident of Wadhwan.