In pagg-wearing Hindus, leaders with inter-faith marriages —Punjab’s secular soul shines on

As electioneering draws to a close, Punjab is suddenly filled with a din about Hindus, Sikhs, and turbans from the microphones of vote-seeking leaders. But if there is one thing that you learn from the poll battlefield here, it’s that people seldom vote for a religion or caste, and turbans are not the privilege of the Sikhs alone.

Born into a Brahmin family of Hari Ke Kalan village near Muktsar, Pritpal Sharma, AAP candidate from Gidderbaha, has been wearing a turban all his life.

Married to Dr Mandeep Kaur, he is equally at home in a temple as in a gurdwara. His close aide tells you how “oh saare dharmaan nu mande ne (he believes in all religions)”.

President of the Muktsar Bar Council, Sharma is now in the middle of a tough contest between the sitting Congress MLA and transport minister Raja Amrinder Singh Warring and Akali Dal’s Dimpy Dhillon.

Rajnish Kumar Dahiya, AAP candidate from Ferozepur Rural, also wears a turban as does Ashu Banger, son of Hai Ram, the former AAP candidate who created quite a stir when he quit the party and was promptly fielded by Congress from the same seat.

Munish Kumar, SAD (A) candidate from Bhoa near Pathankot and one of the nine 25-years-old in the fray, also wears a turban.

The youngster who studied in Shimla, says he took to it two years ago.

“I am a Ravidassiya and when I read how pagri is a matter of pride, I started wearing it,” says the youngster who believes only the young can clean up the politics. There are other Independent candidates such as Jeevan Kumar from Kartarpur and Megh Raj from Zira who sport a turban. It’s also true of Harchand Ram, who is contesting from Jaitu on Bahujan Mukti Party.

A BJP leader is at pains to explain how there are two kinds of Brahmins in Punjab: ones who wear a turban and ones who don’t. Last week, AAP in-charge of Punjab Raghav Chadha had told The Indian Express that he epitomises the secular spirit of Punjab because his mother is a Sikh while his father is a Punjabi Hindu.

Inter-faith marriages are so common in the state that they don’t raise an eyebrow. Transport Minister Raja Warring’s wife Amrita was born into a Vinayak family; Rupinder Kaur Ruby, the AAP MLA from Bathinda rural, who is now fighting from Malout on Congress ticket, is married to Sahil Puri; while Dr Amandeep Kaur, the AAP candidate from Moga, is the better-half of Dr Rakesh Arora.

Not so far way at Amloh, four-time Congress MLA Kaka Randeep Singh Nabha has been married to Behishta Khan from Afghanistan for over 19 years now. Fatehgarh Sahib MP Manish Tewari who is married to a Parsi, had a Sikh mother, the famous Dr Amrita Tewari.

And PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu says he gets his interest in spirituality from his late Hindu mother.

In his neighbouring constituency of Amritsar North, Japleen Kaur is going from house to house to seek votes for her father-in-law Anil Joshi, the Akali Dal candidate, who was earlier with BJP.

Angad Singh Saini, the Congress rebel contesting from Nawanshahr, got married to Aditi Singh, now the BJP candidate from Raebareli, two years ago without as much as a flicker of disapproval from either his village of Saloh or the media.

Capt Amarinder Singh’s grandsons and grand-daughter have all had inter-faith marriages, hosted by the erstwhile maharaja himself.

It’s also not uncommon for one family to support two parties. The Bajwa family mansion at Qadian near Amritsar flies two flags, one of Congress for Partap Singh Bajwa contesting from there, and the other of BJP, for younger brother Fateh Jung, the party candidate from Batala.

On the ground, some of the loudest votaries of the panthic Akali Dal are Hindu traders. In Malout, a man who identified himself as Prince, when told that five-time Akali CM Parkash Singh Badal is facing a tough contest, chortled, “Bhul jao, oh wade Badal saab ne, ohna nu koi nahin hara sakda (forget it, he is the big Badal, no one can defeat him).”

At the Shastri auto market in Batala, even as his neighbours discussed an AAP versus BJP scenario, Balbir Kumar, with grease on his hands, stuck his neck out to root for the Akalis. “I will vote for them.” At Dera Baba Nanak town, home to the Kartarpur Corridor, a local shopkeeper says his vote will go to the Akalis.

A little further at Gandhi Chowk, Naresh Sharma, a shopkeeper openly supporting BJP, says he would have voted for Congress had it fielded minister Partap Singh Bajwa.

“That man had done a lot of work here,” he explains. Religion? “That’s not an issue, work counts,” he sums up.