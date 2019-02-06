In Odisha, Rahul Gandhi seeks tribal votes; alleges PM Modi, Naveen ‘snatching land’

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Wednesday hit out at the BJP and the BJD during a rally at Odisha’s Bhawanipatna, his second visit to the state in a fortnight. Gandhi had addressed a rally at Bhubaneswar on January 25.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of “snatching” tribal land, Gandhi asserted his party will work to protect the rights of the community. “Congress is the only party that will protect the rights of tribals in Odisha and elsewhere,” he said.

The Congress chief accused the central and state governments of failing to work for the welfare of dalits, tribals, farmers and the poor, and said the two parties were working for the “benefit of their industrialist friends” while “neglecting” the farmers and poor people.

The Modi government readily waived Rs 3.5 lakh crore loans of 15 industrialists, but refused to waive farm loans, he alleged. Despite its promise, the BJP-led government has “failed” to provide remunerative prices to farmers for their produce in order to mitigate their plight, the Congress president alleged.

Citing the example of Congress government in the recently won states-Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh-Gandhi said the state governments waived off farmers’ loans in two days of forming governments. The Congress has decided that land acquired for setting up industries would be returned to the farmers if projects fail to take off within a period of five years of land acquisition, he said.

Assembly and Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held together in Odisha.

(Inputs from PTI)