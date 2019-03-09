In Odisha, Rahul Gandhi reaches out to women with slew of promises

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday promised many welfare measures for women in Odisha, including free education for girls, pension for widows and a financial corporation to assist women entrepreneurs.

Addressing a rally in Koraput district, he said, “The Odisha Congress (after forming the government in the state) will give free school, college, medical and other higher education to all women. Every poor girl will receive financial assistance for marriage. For widows, we will give pension of Rs 2,000. Each panchayat will have a special officer for women. Women entrepreneurs in Odisha, running cooperatives and small businesses, will have a financial corporation for their assistance.” Rahul slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for not waiving farm loans.

Earlier, he interacted with girl students and professionals at a town hall in Koraput. Answering questions on education, maternal mortality and female participation in sports, he slammed the Patnaik government for having “only two women ministers” and promised to pass the women’s reservation Bill in Parliament.

Rahul’s pitch to women is a bid to woo the BJD’s core base. Over the last few elections, Patnaik has received significant support from women voters.

Addressing farmers and tribal communities, which dominate Koraput district, Rahul said, “Chowkidaar (PM Modi) tried to annul the land acquisition Bill in Parliament. The Congress defended it thrice in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,” Rahul claimed. “In the land Bill, it is written that unused land should be returned by industry. In Bastar (Chhattisgarh), we took (unused industrial) land from Tatas and returned it (to farmers). That was historic. In Chhattisgarh, farmers get Rs 2,500 per quintal of paddy. What do you receive Rs 1,600?… We will waive farm loans and give you not less than Rs 2,500 (MSP).”