In new list of seven names, BJP fields actor Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur

In the new list of seven candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has fielded actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan from the high-profile constituency of Gorakhpur, and announced the candidature of sitting MP Praveen Kumar Nishad, who was elected as Gorakhpur MP in a bypoll last year on an SP ticket with BSP’s support, from Sant Kabir Nagar.

Nishad, who joined the BJP earlier this month, has replaced BJP’s sitting MP Sharad Tripathi, who was recently in the news for allegedly hitting party MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel with his shoes during a meeting with district officials.

BJP has fielded Ramapati Ram Tripathi, Sharad’s father and former president of the party’s UP unit, from Deoria.

Tripathi will replace veteran party leader and former Union minister Kalraj Mishra who was elected as the Deoria MP in 2014. Mishra, who was denied a ticket due to the party’s age bar policy, had recently announced that he was unwilling to contest polls.

In Ambedkar Nagar constituency, BJP has denied ticket to sitting MP Hari Om Pandey and fielded Mukut Bihari, an OBC leader who is also Cabinet minister in UP government.

The list also includes K P Singh, the sitting MP from Jaunpur, who is the BJP’s candidate from the same seat again. The party has fielded Ramesh Bind in Bhadohi.

In Pratapgarh, BJP has given a ticket to Apna Dal MLA Sangam Lal Gupta.

The announcement of Ravi Kishan’s candidature from Gorakhpur came as surprise to the local party leaders, who were expecting a candidate either from the party organisation or from the Gorakhnath temple.