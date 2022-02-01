In Muzaffarnagar seat, clear winner PM ration scheme, jobs a worry

ONE OF the six Assembly segments under Muzaffarnagar, Budhana had seen 1,286 NOTA votes, the highest in the district, in 2017, the election in which the Modi wave was at its peak.

Five years, anger over the farm laws, and an alliance between the Samajwadi Party and RLD later, as memory of the 2013 riots fades, opinion in the seat remains as unclear between the contenders.

Of Budhana’s around 3.30 lakh voters, Jats at nearly 63,000 form the bulk, followed by Thakurs (nearly 48,000) and Muslims (43,000), with the Scheduled Castes making up around 37,000. Muzzafarnagar MP and Union minister Sanjeev Baliyan belongs to the Budhana segment, as does BJP Budhana candidate Umesh Malik (Dungar village).

In 2017, all the six Assembly segments of Muzaffarnagar (Purkaji, Budhana, Muzaffarnagar, Meerapur, Charthaval and Khatauli) had been won by the BJP.

What is a clear hit, across sections, is the Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Yojana, under which ration card holders have been getting free rations since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

“Mufat mein ration mil raha hai,woh bhi mahine mein do baar. Humein kya farak padta hai ki refined ke packet par Modi, Yogi ya phir Akhilesh ka photo chapa ho (We are getting free rations, that too twice a month. What difference does it make to us if the packet has the photo of Modi, Yogi or Akhilesh)?” says 43-year-old Abdul Hamid of Mahaljana village, where Muslims make up 550 of the 800-odd population.

Zareeb, 70, indicates they are conscious of the divide — “Hum 550 hain, baaki mein sab (We are 550, the rest includes everyone)”. However, the security of having foodgrains in stock overides other concerns, says Niaz Beg.

The BJP realises the electoral dividend of the scheme, now extended till Holi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has clubbed a ‘Regular Ration Distribution Scheme’ with it, ensuring that each ration card holder gets 5 kg wheat and rice under the PM’s scheme per month, plus 5 kg pulses, 2 kg of salt and 2 litres of refined oil under the CM’s plan. The refined oil package contain photos of Adityanath and the PM.

Adityanath makes a mention of the scheme in every speech, claiming to have distributed free rations to “15 crore people”.

Six kilometres from Mahaljana, in the Thakur-dominated Nagwa village, it is what the Adityanath government has failed to provide, “government jobs”, that is the top-most topic. “Our youths have appeared in a number of competitive examinations held by the government, but results of all are awaited. Those who protest face police lathis (a reference to the recent protests over the railway exams). If this is the party we chose in 2017 and 2019, we want a change,” says Narendra Bhagat, a retired government school teacher.

The change, many feel, should be to the SP-RLD’s Rajpal Singh Baliyan, a two-time MLA from here (1996-2001).

Says Rajpal Singh, “The SP-RLD alliance is working magic at the grassroot level. The most prominent community of the segment (Jat) is with the alliance as they have still not forgotten the sacrifices of over 700 farmers during the protests against the farm laws. Plus, I am not new to the electorate here. The BJP should be happy if it gets even 5% of the Jat votes.”

Rajpal Singh also says that while the BJP might be trying to evoke the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots to rake up old wounds between the Jats and Muslims, “it will not work this time”. “The Jats are disgruntled.”

In a strategic move, the SP-RLD has not fielded a single Muslim candidate in the six Muzaffarnagar Assembly segments. “The strategy will work, ensure consolidation of minority votes in favour of the non-BJP option, which at present is the SP-RLD combine,” says Dilshaad Beg, who runs a furniture shop in the Budhana market

Interestingly, even the AIMIM, which is contesting in Budhana, has fielded a Dalit here, Bheem Singh. The only Muslim candidate is the BSP’s Anees, while the Congress nominee is Devendra Kumar.

At a meeting in Atali village, the BJP’s Umesh Malik expresses confidence that the Jats would again go with the party. “Youths and elders from nearly 400 families in Budhana segment were arrested following the riots. Almost all of them were innocent but fell prey to Muslim appeasement of the Akhilesh government. In Phugana, women faced police batons when they protested. Soon after being elected, we formed a team and ensured that at least 370 of them come out of prison, either through litigation or mutual agreement. How can the Jat community go against the BJP now, when PM Modiji has also repealed the farm laws?” says the sitting MLA.

Sompal Singh, a Jat who runs a chemist shop in the main Budhana chowk, also believes that eventually the community will stand with the BJP. “The Jats will show anger at the initial stage, but finally they will side with the BJP, which is the only practical option. The law and order, roads have definitely improved since 2017. This is the greatest advantage in favour of the BJP,” he says.

BUDHANA SEAT

2017

Umesh Malik, BJP: 97,781 votes

Pramod Tyagi, SP: 84,580

Yograj Singh, RLD: 23,732

2012

Nawazish Alam Khan, SP: 68,210 votes

Rajpal Singh Baliyan, RLD: 57,622

Yograj Singh, BSP: 41,233

Umesh Malik, BJP: 15,948