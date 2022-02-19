Punjab polls: In Mohali BJP promises IT companies, employment

BJP’s Mohali candidate, Sanjeev Vashisht, on Friday made a last day push to woo voters in his favour by holding a roadshow from Phase 11 and cutting through phases 10, 9, 8,7 and 5, finally winding up at Balongi.

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, and actor Mahi Gill, all turned up in support of Vashisht for his Friday roadshow.

Later, Vashisht, while addressing residents, said that people of Punjab had made up their mind to vote for the BJP and to ensure a double-engine government.

“People have tried traditional parties like the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, and the Akali Dal and been disappointed. People have faith in our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is why a large number of people have turned up for this roadshow. That is also why the BJP has decided to go solo and has fielded its candidate this time,” Vashisht said.

Talking about the development of Mohali, Vashisht said that real development of Mohali is possible only with the cooperation of the Central government.

“If IT companies and industries are to be brought in Mohali, it is necessary to get special packages from the BJP government at the Centre, which is possible only with a BJP government in Punjab,” he said.

He said that people had come to know that Congress MLA from Mohali Balbir Sidhu had spent five years earning money and had provided lucrative posts to his kins.

As Balbir Sidhu was repeatedly accused of occupying village panchayat lands and urban lands, his defeat was certain, he claimed.