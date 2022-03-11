In Manipur, NPP betters its tally to emerge as 2nd largest party

As much as Thursday’s mandate was about the BJP hitting the majority mark in a historic win in Manipur, it also signalled emergence of a strong regional party in the Northeast: National People’s Party (NPP).

The regional party that leads a coalition government under Conrad Sangma in neighbouring Meghalaya transitioned from being ‘kingmaker’ in 2017 to the second largest party in 2022, even ahead of the Congress.

According to the tally at 8pm, the NPP, which pitched itself as a strong regional alternative to the BJP and the Congress, had won seven seats, three more than its tally in the 2017 elections.

A communique from the party’s Media and Communications Cell on Thursday evening said: “With concerted effort, hard work and a strong fight, we have emerged as the second largest party in Manipur.”

Sangma tweeted: “The performance of NPP in Manipur has increased manifold compared to the 2017 elections. We are delighted that our vote share has increased, indicating that the electorate has shown trust in the NPP ideology to protect the political-socio-economic interests of the NE states.”

With the BJP getting 32 seats, it may not require the NPP’s help, but the party’s performance this election is certainly something to take note of, as it increases its footprint in the Northeast.

The campaign was noteworthy, especially the manner it took on its ally (in Meghalaya), the BJP, and contested 38 seats on its own. Presenting itself as an alternative to the national parties, the NPP projected itself as an independent, pan-Northeast party (it has some presence in Arunachal Pradesh, too). It took a stand on issues concerning the region, such as the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) or the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Though it faced a big upset with Deputy Chief Minister N Joykumar, party’s face in Manipur, losing to BJP candidate K H Raghumani from Uripok, the NPP managed wins in constituencies such as Wangoi, Oinam, Moirang, and Kakching, sending heavyweight sitting MLAs packing.

While Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh hinted that they may drop the NPP from its coalition, it remains to be seen what the next move of the NPP will be, especially because it shared a strained relationship with the BJP at the fag end of the government. But with the defeat of Deputy CM Joykumar — whom the BJP saw as the troublemaker — the NPP may also keep its options open.

Apart from the NPP, Nitish Kumar’s JD-U opened its account in the state after two decades, winning six seats, including Wangkhei, Lilong, Tipaimukh and Churachandpur. What worked in the party’s favour was the BJP rebels who embraced JD(U). Often described as the “B-team” of the BJP, the JD(U) is likely to support the BJP in government formation.