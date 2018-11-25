In Malwa, RSS chips in with posters to take down Cong on ‘anti-Sangh’ promise

Amid reports that the BJP is not shaping up for a good show in the crucial Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh, the RSS has thrown its might behind the ruling party, with its cadres and BJP workers trying to exploit a declaration in the Congress manifesto to ban RSS shakhas on government premises by tweaking it to mean that it is against Hindus.

Posters reading “hum RSS ke swayamsevak hai, krupaya RSS virodhi hamse vote na maange (we are RSS volunteers, those against RSS should not seek votes from us),’’ have been put up on walls of many areas of Mandsaur over the last few days. “We have pasted posters in 15 localities of Mandsaur. Over the next couple of days we will reach many more localities,’’ RSS activist Kapil Mawar told The Sunday Express. “Banning RSS means banning Hindus since only they attend shakhas.”

BJP MLAs who took the dais before Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for Saturday’s rally in Mandsaur spoke about the proposed ban on RSS in government offices. Malwa and Nimad region, comprising 15 districts, account for 66 out of 230 seats in MP. “The BJP won 57 of those seats in 2013 but was worried by the farmers’ unrest and anger against MLAs this year,” a Sangh insider said. “Even after dropping many MLAs things did not appear bright — until the Congress manifesto gave us an opportunity to project the promise on RSS shakhas as an anti-Hindu step.”

The Sangh leader said the Congress manifesto has galvanised RSS cadres because they will be affected the most “if shakhas are banned in public gardens or playgrounds”. While Congress leaders have stated that the manifesto did not seek a ban on RSS, and that the party wants restrictions imposed on holding shakhas only on government premises, RSS and BJP cadres and local leaders maintain that government premises include everything that is not private. “We tell the people that if they (Congress) come to power they will make life difficult for Hindus,” BJP worker Sanjay Mangal said.