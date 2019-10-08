In Maharashtra Opposition manifesto: focus on farm distress, women

Marginal farmers, first-time voters, and women voters are the focus of the Congress-led Opposition alliance’s manifesto for the Assembly polls.

With the elections just two weeks away, Maharashtra’s main Opposition alliance has promised a blanket farm loan waiver, a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 for jobless youth, and a three-year tax holiday for start-ups launched by women. Blaming the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena government for a rise in unemployment and farmer suicides in the past-five years, the Opposition’s manifesto, released on Monday, also promised to waive off property tax for owners of flats less than 500 square feet in all urban local bodies across the state, and to promote free education from kindergarten to post graduation.

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said, “The manifesto is our commitment. We will implement it without fail.”

Saying that 16,000 farmers committed suicide in five years of BJP rule, NCP leader Jayant Patil said, “If elected to power, we will implement the blanket farm loan waiver within four months of winning office.”

Facing its toughest election battle in Maharashtra, the Congress and NCP, the alliance’s main constituents, are running an election campaign targeting the BJP of “economic mismanagement” and “job losses”. Reaching out to first-time voters and young working class employees, the Opposition has also promised to enact the “Right to Disconnect Bill” that promises to give employees the right not to respond to their employers’ calls, texts, or emails after office hours, with an idea to reduce work-related stress.

NCP MP Supriya Sule had earlier raised a private member’s Bill in this regard in Parliament.

In the 2014 Assembly poll and the 2019 Lok Sabha election, young voters had voted decisively in favour of the BJP, hurting the Congress-NCP combine. Ahead of the 2014 state poll, the BJP, then in Opposition, had run a campaign blaming the Congress-NCP regime of “leaving the economy in shambles”.

On Monday, it was the Congress-NCP’s turn to accuse the BJP of the same.

“Maharashtra’s economy has declined from 13 per cent in 2013-14 to 10.4 per cent in 2017-18. In comparison, states such as West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar have all seen positive growth in their economies during the corresponding period. The share of revenue income and collections from own tax revenues have also seen a downslide, while public debt has risen from 2.69 lakh crore to 4.69 lakh crore, making Maharashtra the most indebted state in India,” said Patil, also a former Finance Minister.

Alleging unemployment in the state had peaked during the current regime, Patil announced the “setting up of community freelancing centres” that will employ 30,000 youths in service sector jobs.

The manifesto also promises to fill up 1.91 lakh vacancies in public sector on a warfooting, besides promising that Rs 100 crore in seed fund will be raised to promote start-ups.

It has further promised to enact a law reserving 80 per cent jobs in new industries for the local youth.

The Opposition has said that 10 lakh laptops would be distributed among matriculate women interested in employment and self-employment. To promote gender parity, the manifesto said that a sustained #Heforshe campaign will be taken up.