In Maharashtra, exit polls say NDA unlikely to repeat 2014 performance, but still way ahead

Exit polls on Sunday indicated that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance was unlikely to repeat its 2014 sweep of Maharashtra in hotly-contested Lok Sabha election.

While most of the exit polls predicted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would lose seats in the state, the Congress and its ally NCP alliance are still seen as finishing far behind.

In terms of Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra, with 48, is the second largest after Uttar Pradesh, which has 80. In 2014, the NDA had swept the poll, winning 42 out of the 48 seats here. The BJP itself had won 23, the Sena 18 and the Swabhimaani Shetkari Sanghathana (SSS) – now a part of the Congress-led alliance – had won one seat. The Congress had won just two seats, while its ally NCP had won four.

Among the agencies which predicted the election results were TV9-Cvoter, Sakal-Saam, NewsX-Neta, ABP-AC Neilson, India Today-Axis, News 18-Ipsos, Republic-Jan Ki Baat and TimesNow-VMR poll tracker.

The TV9-Cvoter exit poll indicated that the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party would win eight and six seats, respectively. It predicted that Congress’s other smaller allies – the SSS, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), and Yuva Swabhimaan Party – would not open their account. According to this exit poll, the BJP is set to win 19 seats and Sena 15, taking the NDA’s tally to 34. The Congress-led alliance will improve from 6 seats in 2014 to 14 seats, it said.

The Sakal-Saam predicted that the Congress-led alliance will win 19 seats (Cong 8, NCP 8, others 3). It gave 19 seats to the BJP and 10 to the Sena. News X-Neta exit poll gave 20 seats to the Congress alliance, 28 to the NDA, while the ABP-AC Neilson said that the Congress and its allies will win 14 seats (Cong 4, NCP 9, others 1) and the NDA 34.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll forecast a 2014-like outcome. It said that the Congress alliance would win only 6-10 seats, giving NDA 38-42. News18-Ipsos poll predicted four-six seats for the Congress alliance, while Republic-Jan Ki Baat also gave the NDA 34-39 seats, and the Congress alliance 8-12. Times Now-VMR poll tracker also predicted 38 seats for the NDA in the state, and 10 for the Congress alliance.

Polling was conducted in four phases in Maharashtra, from April 13 to April 19. With state polls barely a few months away, there is a lot riding on the Lok Sabha election outcome for each political party.