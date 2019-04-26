In letter to CEC, Naidu accuses EC of ‘double standards’, ‘discrimination against Andhra’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the Election Commission of holding “double standards” and enforcing “frivolous” rules in the name of Model Code of Conduct.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora dated April 25, the chief minister accused the election body of usurping the powers of his government and preventing it from discharging its duties, and alleged it acted on “complaints by office bearers of the opposition party YSRCP”.

Calling out the EC over issues during polling in the state in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11, Naidu said “In my 40 years of public life as a senior politician and administrator of this country, I have never seen an election which was so badly conducted, logistically mismanaged and poorly organised.”

Elections in Andhra Pradesh were delayed to 1 PM from 7 AM amid reports of EVM glitches and violence, causing trouble to voters, he said in the letter.

Claiming that he is not allowed to work and hold review meetings in his capacity as the chief minister of the state, Naidu said the EC was discriminating against him.

In the letter, he said the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Andhra Pradesh had told the media that the chief minister does not have the power to conduct review meetings as the model code of conduct is in force. The CEO has also directed the ADG (Intelligence) not to report to the chief minister, Naidu alleged.

“There’s no such provision in the model code of conduct… I am duty bound and empowered to conduct review meetings. The CEO is spreading misinformation and exceeding his jurisdiction,” Naidu alleged in the letter. “He has also instructed the ADG (Intelligence), who works directly under the control of the chief minister, not to report to the CM,” the letter read.

“Why discriminating orders are being issued in case of Andhra Pradesh? The EC has no authority to bar an elected government from discharging its duties,” he said and accused the EC of “usurping” its power.

Naidu alleged the EC was facilitating the functioning of the BJP-led central government and states ruled by the party and its allies. The Union government held a cabinet meeting on April 15 despite the model code of conduct being in force and “even today, regular security briefings and meetings take place at the central level. The CM of Telangana is also conducting review meetings regularly”, he claimed.

The CM said since there is a large gap of 42 days before the results are announced on May 23, the normal administration cannot be allowed to come to a standstill.

“Since the electorate has already exercised their franchise, the EC has no jurisdiction to stop any review meeting or briefing,” he said.

On April 13, a TDP delegation led by Naidu met CEC Arora, complaining of large scale EVM malfunction in the state on the polling day and urging the poll panel to revert to the ballot system.

(Inputs from PTI)