In Left’s draft Bengal manifesto, ministry for migrant workers, stress on consensual land acquisition

In the draft manifesto, the Left has emphasised upon several sectors such as agriculture, industries, health and employment generation. (Express file photo)

Left Front Thursday released its draft election manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections, promising a separate ministry for migrant workers and a policy for consensual land acquisition, among others.

The final election manifesto of the party will be released jointly with its alliance partners Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF).

In the draft, the Left has emphasised upon several sectors such as agriculture, industries, health and employment generation. The manifesto says special stress will be given on careful acquisition of land for industries, and land will be acquired only after forming a consensus among people. Compensation will be given to families who will give out land.

Sources in the party said this has been done keeping in view the faulty land acquisition of the erstwhile Left Front government in Singur and Nandigram. The anti-land-acquisition movement in Singur and Nandigram by then Opposition leader Mamata Banerjee had resulted in the ouster of the Left Front government in 2011.

“This time, we are very clear about our views on land acquisition. If voted to power, land will not be taken forcefully. It will be taken only if consensus is reached among people,” said a senior CPM leader on condition of anonymity.

The manifesto also focuses on small and medium industries, enrollment of migrant workers from the state through a separate ministry, a stipend of Rs 2,500 per worker for those who lost jobs after the closure of factories, MSP for farmers, etc.