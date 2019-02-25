In last Mann ki Baat before polls, Narendra Modi promises to return in May

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday delivered the last Mann Ki Baat radio address before the elections, promising to return on the last Sunday of May “with the power of your blessings”.

Advertising

“…the next episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast on the last Sunday of the month of May. This means I shall take up our thoughts and ideas accumulated over the three months of March, April and entire May after the elections, with confidence anew. With the power of your blessings, once again I shall begin this series of conversations through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, and shall keep doing ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with you for years,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister began his address with an acknowledgement of the sacrifice of the security personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack and the brave faces their families have put up.

“We shall have to take up this challenge facing our country, forgetting all barriers of casteism, communalism, regionalism and other differences so that our steps against terror are firmer, stronger and more decisive. Our armed forces have consistently displayed unparalleled courage and valour. On the one hand, they have displayed exemplary capabilities in restoring peace; on the other, they have retaliated in equal measure, in a language the attackers understand,” he said.

“You must have seen how within a hundred hours of the attack, retributive action was accomplished. The Army has resolved to wipe out terrorists and their harbourers,” Modi said.

Speaking about former PM Morarji Desai, whose birth anniversary was on January 29, Modi said, “During his tenure, the 44th constitutional amendment was introduced. This was important because the 42nd amendment, which was brought during the Emergency, curtailed the powers of the Supreme Court and implemented provisions which stood to violate our democratic values, was struck down. The 44th amendment made it mandatory that the proceedings of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies were made public through the newspapers. This amendment restored certain powers of Supreme Court and declared that the fundamental rights granted under Articles 20 and 21 of the Constitution could not be abrogated during the Emergency,” Modi said.

This, he added, was the first time constitutional safeguards guaranteed that the President could only announce Emergency upon the written recommendation of the Cabinet and that the period of Emergency cannot be extended by more than six months at any stretch of time. “Morarji Bhai ensured that the way democracy was assassinated in 1975 by imposition of Emergency could never be repeated again,” Modi said.

He also talked about National War Memorial that he is set to inaugurate on Monday as a “symbol of the nation’s gratitude to those men who made the supreme sacrifice after we gained Independence”.

He also spoke of the contributions of Birsa Munda and Jamsetji Tata towards the country.

Advertising

“There must’ve been hardly any part of India, which did not produce someone who contributed in the long freedom struggle that spanned centuries. But it’s a misfortune that these tales of valour and sacrifice did not reach the new generations. If the valourous Bhagwan Birsa Munda made us aware of our existence & identity, far-sighted Jamsetji Tata created great institutions for the country. Jamsetji Tata was a true visionary, who not only foresaw India’s future, but also duly laid strong foundations,” Modi said.