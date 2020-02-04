In last lap push, AAP volunteers to reach out to 15,000 BJP loyalists

AAP party workers conduct a door-to-door campaign in BK Dutt Colony, Monday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra) AAP party workers conduct a door-to-door campaign in BK Dutt Colony, Monday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

In the run-up to the Delhi elections, the Aam Aadmi Party has tasked 5,000 party volunteers with reaching out to at least 15,000 BJP voters from across Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been appealing to BJP and Congress voters to “remain with their parties”, but vote for AAP.

AAP is also likely to launch its manifesto on Tuesday. The BJP and Congress manifestos have already been released.

AAP’s election in-charge Sanjay Singh made the announcement Monday while sharing the party’s last phase campaign plan, during which the AAP also plans to hold 15,000 small meetings.

He said that in the last phase, the AAP’s campaign slogan will be ‘Ache Honge Paanch Saal, Dilli Mein Toh Kejriwal’.

“In the last phase, 5,000 AAP volunteers from every constituency will reach out to three BJP voters each and convince them to vote for AAP. This is how the AAP will reach out to 15,000 BJP voters from every constituency across Delhi,” Singh said.

The AAP has already carried out two rounds of a door-to-door campaign, under the supervision of former JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).

Top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have also been holding drawing-room meetings, some of which go beyond midnight, in many parts of the city.

“In the last phase of the election, 500 representatives each of our frontal cells for Purvanchalis, women, SC/ST communities and minorities will hold 10 meetings each per day over the next three days in all the 70 Assembly constituencies. Around 5,000 volunteers and supporters in each Vidhan Sabha seat will individually convince at least three BJP voters to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party,” Singh said.

