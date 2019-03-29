In Khadoor Sahib battle, former Army chief faces pressure from own party to quit race

SAD (Taksali) candidate from Khadoor Sahib and former Army Chief General J J Singh is facing pressure from within his party to withdraw from the race in support of Panjabi Ekta Party candidate Bibi Paramjit Kaur Khalra.

According to sources, Taksali party leaders, except party president and sitting Khadoor Sahib MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, feel that Gen Singh (retd) should withdraw as Khalra is a strong panthic candidate due to her struggle for justice for her husband.

Bibi Paramjit Kaur Khalra’s husband Jawant Singh Khalra was a human rights activist who was killed by the Punjab police in 1995. Paramjit Kaur Khalra fought the legal battle in which four policemen were convicted for murder.

On Thursday, General JJ Singh (retd) addressed a gathering at the native village of Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad, the general secretary and official spokesperson of the SAD (Taksali). However, he was advised by locals to leave the seat for Khalra. Follow more election news here.

Releasing a press note, Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad said, “J J Singh reached my residence at village Peer Mohammad, where he addressed a large gathering of people from nearby villages. On villagers’ appeal that he should give up his candidature from Khadoor Sahib as wife of Shri Jaswant Singh Khalra is also fighting from the same constituency, he answered that he is not against anybody and respects Jaswant Singh Khalra for all his humanitarian works.”

The Congress has not decided any candidate from the seat yet, while SAD (Badal) has fielded Bibi Jagir Kaur.

A close aide of J J Singh said that he was receiving phone calls to not contest from Khadoor Sahib.

“He is receiving phones and emails to not contest against Paramjit Kaur Khalra. But he can’t quit until party high command instructs him to do so,” said a person in J J Singh’s campaign team.

Sources said that all top party leaders want J J Singh to withdraw his candidature except party president Brahmpura.

“Only reason that J J Singh hasn’t quit yet is Ranjit Singh Brahmpura. He is the one insisting on contesting the seat. Even J J Singh is waiting his signal. We don’t know why Brahmpura is not willing to give up the seat,” said a party office-bearer.

Party general secretary Seva Singh Sekhwan was also avoiding answering questions for last few days over J J Singh as he is said to be upset with Ranjit Singh Brahmpura for not accepting majority vote within party for withdrawing J J Singh.

A Taksali Akali leader said: “It would be suicidal for Ranjit Singh Brahmpura to allow Bibi Paramjit Kaur win from a seat on which he is sitting MP. Paramjit Kaur Khalra is a local and she would not go anywhere if she wins and it would be bigger political challenge for Brahmpura than Badals and the Congress party.”