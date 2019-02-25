In Kerala, Congress faces daunting task of placating key allies

Days away from releasing its final candidate list ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress in Kerala faces an uphill task of placating key allies in the state as the latter demand a larger share of the seats they traditionally contest on.

In the 2014 elections, the Congress had fought on 15 of the state’s 20 parliamentary seats, leaving two seats to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and one each to Kerala Congress (M), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and the Socialist Janata Democratic (SJD). With the SJD crossing over to the CPM-led camp last year, the Congress was prepared to fight on 16 seats with the usual arithmetic in place.

However, in recent weeks, two of its key allies, the IUML and the KC(M) which exercise influence over crucial Muslim and Christian demographics in the southern state, have been flexing muscles to insist on extra seats in the upcoming polls.

The IUML, which traditionally contests the Malappuram and Ponnani constituencies, is keen on fighting on an extra third seat if Congress relents, especially when the SJD has left the coalition. It has its eyes on the Kozhikode or Vadakara seats where it fancies it’s chances. But the Congress is unlikely to approve that move as it fears to embolden other allies to prop up similar demands.

A much tougher accord has to be struck with the KC(M), which traditionally fights on the Kottayam seat as part of the arrangement and has now vociferously raised a demand to be given a second seat. The KC(M), led by former finance minister KM Mani, returned to the Congress-led fold last year after leaving it following the 2016 Assembly elections. The regional party is an important asset for the Congress as it helps shore up significant Christian votes in central Kerala.

But in a twist of sorts, if the Congress fails to allocate a second seat to the KC(M), it could well end up fracturing the latter. A faction led by PJ Joseph, a former minister in the previous regime, formally staked claim to either the Chalakudy or Idukki seats where it claims to enjoy chances at winning. Both seats are currently with the CPM-led LDF. Moving one step further, Joseph, presently an MLA, even expressed his desire to fight on any of the seats if granted.

“In 1971, the Kerala Congress had fought on three seats, in 1977 on two seats and in 1984 again on three seats. So there’s historical precedence,” Joseph told reporters.

However, Mullappally Ramachandran, the Congress state president, in an interview to the Indian Express had indicated that it would be difficult for the Congress to part with extra seats for its allies. He added that PK Kunjalikutty, the general secretary of the IUML, has been deputed to clear any misunderstandings.

In a much stronger vein, Benny Behanan, the UDF state convenor, told a Malayalam news channel that it was practically difficult to hand over an extra seat to the KC(M) under present circumstances.

Formal talks within the UDF on seat-sharing and campaign strategies are expected to commence on Tuesday where the question of extra seat will pop up. It remains to be seen how Congress will tackle the issue at the meeting.