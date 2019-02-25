In Jammu, Amit Shah says Jawaharlal Nehru responsible for Kashmir situation

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday held the country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, responsible for the present situation in Kashmir.

Sounding the poll bugle at a Vijay Sankalp Sammelan in Jammu, Shah slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s attempts to corner the Narendra Modi government on the situation in Kashmir and said that the trouble existed because of Rahul’s great-grandfather.

He claimed that while Sardar Patel (then home minister) had merged all princely states into the Indian Union, Nehru kept the Kashmir issue lingering. “The issue of Hyderabad and Junagadh were bigger than that of Jammu and Kashmir, but Sardar Patel resolved them overnight,” Shah said.

Shah said that Rahul should not be “worried” about Jammu and Kashmir as the BJP in in power at the Centre and “it is our resolve that we will not allow Kashmir to secede from India”.

Shah also referred to the Modi government’s resolve to fight terrorists, saying that it has repeatedly said that it has zero tolerance to terror. He described the killing of 40 CRPF personnel in the Pulwama attack “an act of cowardice”, adding that their sacrifice will not go in vain. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has authorised security forces to take any punitive action they think fit against the perpetrators of terror,” Shah said

“This is the same Jammu and Kashmir for whose total integration, Jan Sangh’s first president, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, laid down his life,” Shah said.

He also referred to the “discrimination” faced by Jammu and Ladakh under the Congress, NC and PDP governments, adding that Modi has ensured that the funds meant for these regions are spent on their development.

Shah also said that his party will ensure that every illegal immigrant “from Kashmir to Kanyakumari” is “thrown out of the country”.