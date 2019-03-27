In Jalandhar, BSP candidate looks to NRIs for funding poll campaign

The BSP candidate from Jalandhar (Reserve) constituency is banking on financial support from NRIs and backing from his family to run his campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

A former journalist with a vernacular newspaper and now a freelancer, Balwinder Kumar is currently pursuing his LLB. “I have come from a humble background and would remain like this even if I win,” he tells the audience at Ballan village under Kartapur assembly constituency on Tuesday.

About his funding, he says, “I am a party worker at the ground level and I can hardly contest elections with my meagre savings. So some of my NRI friends send vehicles for me, some are sponsoring party flags to be used in the coming rallies and meetings, and others are sponsoring posters, cut-outs, pamphlets, fuel, stickers, flags and even entire meetings during the campaign,” he told The Indian Express.

“We have made NRI groups across various countries mainly in USA, Australia, UK and Europe and they have started coming for BSP candidates,” he added.

Sant Kumar, who is based in Spain, said that he has come to support Balwinder Kumar as he had a clean image and would contribute liberally to his campaign. “We love our country and for that we come here to support him,” he said, adding that several other NRIs will arrive soon to support Kumar.

Des Raj, an NRI from Germany, said that he will remain here till the end of election to support Balwinder.

The NRI belt of Punjab — Doaba — has maximum population of Dalits across the country as there are nearly 37 per cent Dalits in Doaba which has four districts — Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr and Kapurthala.