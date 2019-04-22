In Jalandhar, an ex-scribe’s campaign tools: Social media and a song

With filing of nominations starting in Punjab Monday, candidates are campaigning more aggressively in their respective constituencies. They are trying every trick in the book, apart from regular meetings and rallies, to woo voters.

One such candidate is journalist turned BSP candidate Balwinder Kumar who has been organising ‘Chunavi Jalsa’ (election rallies) in various Assembly segments of Jalandhar, apart from fervently campaigning on social media.

On Sunday, he had organised a ‘Chunavi Jalsa’ in Dalit-dominated Buta Mandi area. He also released a song about himself and works done by the sitting MP on Facebook and WhatsApp.

In the song, Kumar is challenging MP and Congress candidate Chaudhary Santokh Singh: “Oye akhan vich akhan karke tu pale mere val karke tu muh mitra, oh uthe kehri dunia ni vasdi jithe hai ni tu mitra, tere yaar nu dabban nu firde see par dabda kithe aa (look me in the eye and tell me what promises have been fulfilled that we made in the previous election, they want to suppress your friend (BSP candidate) but it could not happen).

Clips of roadshows, rallies and meetings by the BSP candidate across the constituency were flashed while the song was played on social media.

“The pen, which can expose anyone, needs no licence,” said Kumar, who has also been sending out messages pitching himself and Chaudhary as ‘Sandharan ghar da munda vs Hakim Dhir’ ( a son of a common man vs ruler). The Chaudhary family has been in politics for the past six decades.

In one such message, he took a dig at the manifestos of other parties. “Congress and Akali-BJP are always releasing big manifestos with exaggerated promises which were never fulfilled. For instance in Jalandhar, he said, in the past 72 years not a single multispeciality government hospital could be opened in Jalandhar. If the manifestos were followed then Jalandhar would have got this hospital long ago,” he said.

“They couldn’t even provide safe drinking water in seven decades,” he further claimed, adding that the BSP never releases its manifesto but its focus is always on health, education, youth employment and development.