In ‘incomplete’ vision document, Pragya Thakur compares Digvijaya and Chouhan govts

Seventeen days after Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh released a vision document ahead of the polls in Bhopal, his BJP rival Pragya Singh Thakur followed suit, releasing an incomplete document that made references to the seizure of AK-47 rifles from Sohrabuddin Sheikh’s village Jhirniya, training by the Lashkar-e-Taiba, and other controversies during Singh’s tenure as the Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

Releasing the ‘Sankalp Patra’ at the BJP headquarters here Wednesday, Thakur said she was compelled to release an incomplete document at this stage as it was an auspicious moment. She claimed she could not include several promises related to women, children and unemployment due to lack of time but would do so at the earliest.

With a little prompting from senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Thakur said that she could not include promises for Jain seers, who face difficulties in relieving themselves while travelling.

Immediately after releasing the document, Thakur left to campaign, riding pillion on a motorcycle, saying that she wanted to meet as many people and reach as many lanes and bylanes, possible on a two-wheeler. She campaigned in an Innova for several days before the party gave her a bigger vehicle equipped with a hydraulic platform.

Campaigning in Bhopal ends on Friday.

The four-page leaflet released by the BJP candidate devotes one page to the condition of the state capital before 2003, describing it as lacking basic amenities, with potholed streets and without job opportunities. Singh was the CM between 1993 and 2003, a tenure which the document describes as “kushasan (bad governance)”, pointing to controversies like the death of Congress leader Sarla Mishra and the gangrape of a sarpanch.

The leaflet devotes another page to achievements of the BJP rule between 2003 and 2018. The remaining two pages mention promises such as launching a light-and-sound show on the life of Raja Bhoj, and new international flights and trains from Bhopal. It promises loans up to Rs 50 lakh for entrepreneurs, steps to protect interests of small traders, digital connectivity and Central government schemes such as housing for all and Ayushman Bharat.

Digvijaya Singh’s document was unveiled using audio-visual aids at the Congress headquarters. His 16-page booklet promises to make Bhopal safe for women, children and the elderly. Delving into history, Singh has promised to make the city a tourist hub, and develop it as Bhopal State Capital Region by developing satellite towns, ring roads and super corridors.

An education city, medical college at Sehore (part of the Bhopal Parliamentary constituency), art city, film city, mega logistic and warehouse zones, IT city, public friendly transport system and Narmada water for every household are among the promises made in the Congress document.