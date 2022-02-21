In his home turf, resounding chorus: ‘jittega tan Channi hi’

“Jittega tan Channi hi (Channi will win),” grins Surinder Singh, a farmer from Bela Garhi village, as he comes out of a polling booth in Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s bastion Chamkaur Sahib.

It is not only Surinder Singh’s claim but the assertion of many voters of Chamkaur Sahib constituency. “Obviously. The contest is between Channi and his namesake and AAP candidate Dr Charanjit Singh,” Surinder Singh added.

While the CM is nicknamed Channi by the people of his constituency, as he himself had revealed, Dr Charanjit is also “AAP wala Channi” for the electorate.

“Ikk Channi jittega chahe koi vi hove, baki jihnu rabb ne chaheya. Rest, it is a difficult election to predict. Four members of family do not know about each others’ vote,” he added.

An ophthalmologist, Dr Charanjit had contested against Channi during 2017 elections also and was defeated by a margin of over 12,000 votes. The constituency is now facing a direct contest between the two namesakes while BSP, BJP, and SSM have also fielded their candidates.

For Channi, the Congress’s CM candidate, there are many who swear by him. “He is the best candidate,” says Parvinder Kaur, an Anganwadi worker at Kajauli. “I got at least a 100 people to vote for him. After all, he gave us cheaper electricity, enhanced our wages and he is promising jobs,” she told The Indian Express.

“I tell them that Channi is going to be here among us. Why hand over the state to Delhi walahs? AAP gave a lot of money to TV channels. That is why there is so much of noise about AAP. But people will vote for Channi. He has done so much of work in 111 days,” she said.

Rupinder Kaur, a voter from Maari Mohalla said Channi was her choice as he had got a theme park made besides roads.

Jaskaran Singh, a tea stall owner, agrees with Parvinder. “What else can a CM do? He did not sleep and kept working. Who worked so hard as CM?” he asked.

At Kalaran village, having 864 votes, a BSP worker Naib Singh says, “The contest here is between the two Channis. This village has always witnessed a close fight between Akalis and Congress. But this time Akalis have left this seat for BSP. So the Akalis will choose who wins from this village.”

Those supporting AAP are, however, hoping Dr Charanjit wins the seat. “He will be a giant killer. Although it is difficult to defeat a CM candidate but why do you think Channi had to contest from Bhadaur also?” asked Bhag Singh.

As AAP and Congress tried all their might to poll maximum votes, there were whispers about liquor and money distribution in the constituency. Kulvinder Kaur, a voter and MGNREGA worker from Chuhar Majra village said, “Our menfolk were so drunk last night that we did not allow them inside our house. Why do they distribute liquor and money? We women want jobs for us and our children.” As Chamkaur Sahib voted, Simran, daughter-in-law of Channi said he was the best CM candidate, “He is hard working, well educated and he has all the qualities a CM should have.”