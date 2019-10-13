Maharashtra Assembly elections: Modi challenges Oppn to bring back Article 370, triple talaq

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday dared the Opposition to declare in their manifesto that they will bring back Article 370 and triple talaq.

Addressing his first rally in poll-bound Maharashtra, Modi accused the opposition leaders of shedding crocodile tears on his government’s decision to scrap the special status accorded to Jammu-Kashmir.

He said, “I challenge them, if they have guts, declare in their manifesto for state election and future polls too, that they will bring back Article 370 and 35A, which the BJP, the Modi government scrapped…that they will change the August 5 decision.”

“Stop shedding these crocodile tears,” he while addressing a BJP rally in Jalgaon.

Defending the government’s decision to remove Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two union territories on August 5, Modi assured that normalcy will return to the state in four months.

“It will not take more than four months to normalise the kind of situation that prevailed there for 40 years,” he assured. Jammu and Kashmir has been under security clampdown since August 5.

Stepping up his attack on Opposition parties, Modi accused them of politicising the issue. “You look at the statements made by Congress, NCP of late…They seem to be speaking one lines of the neighbouring country,” he said.

The Prime Minister said it was earlier “unthinkable” that such a decision (of abrogating the Article) could be taken, and noted that only separatism and terrorism spread in Jammu and Kashmir over the years. The scope for development of the poor, women, Dalits and the exploited sections was slim, he pointed out.

Members of the Valmiki community in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were even deprived of their human rights, he said. “Today, I can say bowing before Bhagwan Valmiki that I have the fortune of embracing those brothers,” he added.

He also hit out at the opposition over the issue of banning triple talaq, alleging they tried to see Muslim sisters did not get justice.

“But, I kept the promise made to Muslim mothers and sisters,” he said, and also challenged the opposition “to bring back the practice of triple talaq”.

The prime minister lavished praise on the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government for its five-year performance, which he said, was “corruption-free” and inspired confidence among all, including farmers and industries.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Modi, without naming any party, said the “tired allies” can extend each other support, but cannot fulfil the dreams of Maharashtra and aspirations of its youth.

