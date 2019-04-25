Lok Sabha Elections: In Haryana’s Lal corridor, the march of the three bahus

If Haryana Assembly Speaker Kanwar Pal Gurjar accepts the claim of Congress Legislative Party leader Kiran Choudhry as leader of Opposition, it would be the first time in the history of the state that a women would hold this post.

Choudhry, 63, recently staked claim for the post after the Speaker removed INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala as LoP after two of his MLAs joined the BJP, reducing INLD numbers to 15, lower than the Congress’s 17.

The daughter-in-law of former Haryana CM Bansi Lal, Choudhry is currently campaigning in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat, from where her daughter Shruti, a former MP, is the Congress candidate.

But in a state where patriarchy and the ghunghat reign supreme, and sex ratio hovers right at the bottom in rankings, it’s not just Bansi Lal’s bahu who is making waves this election. As Haryana’s troika of Lals fight to stay relevant against the BJP, which currently holds all the 10 parliamentary seats and 48 of the 90 Assembly constituencies, so are the women of Devi Lal and Bhajan Lal’s political dynasties.

Devi Lal’s granddaughter-in-law Naina Chautala, 52, was the first woman from the family to take the political plunge, fighting and winning from Dabwali in the 2014 Assembly elections after husband Ajay and father-in-law and INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala were jailed in a teachers’ scam in 2013. Now she has emerged as the force behind son Dushyant Chautala, who split from the INLD and formed the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Dushyant is contesting from Hisar.

Touring across the state, Naina appears to have a winner on her hands with ‘Hari Chunri ki Chaupal’ — an obvious throwback to the green turban rallies former deputy prime minister Devi Lal would hold. Her rallies, 43 so far, have not gone down well with the Chautala clan, which blame her for the INLD split. The JJP indicated it had arrived with its Jind Assembly bypoll performance in January this year, when Naina’s younger son, Digvijay Chautala, finished second, pushing the INLD far behind.

Admitting she has the advantage of the political legacy of the Chautala family, Naina says, “It’s true that entry into politics is easier with a political background. But later, everyone has to work hard.” She adds, “It’s good that more and more woman are entering politics.”

In an apparent bid to counter Naina’s influence, the INLD has appointed Sunaina, 42, the wife of Abhay Chautala’s cousin Ravi Chautala, as general secretary of the party, assigning her the responsibility of mobilising women behind the party.

Bhajan Lal’s daughter-in-law Renuka Bishnoi made her political debut in 2011 when she won from the family’s bastion of Adampur Assembly seat in Hisar, contesting on a ticket of the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC). In 2014, she won the Hansi Assembly seat. Bhajan Lal had formed the HJC after splitting from the Congress. In 2016, the HJC merged with the Congress.

These days, Renuka, known as much for her sartorial style as for her speeches, is busy campaigning for son Bhavya, 26, who is the Congress’s candidate for the Hisar seat. Party workers say she has covered all the 500 villages in the constituency. Bhavya is in for a tough fight, up against Dushyant and Brijendra Singh, the son of Union minister Birendra Singh.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Renuka, 45, says, “My political journey started in 2009 when Chaudhary Bhajan Lalji fought his first election from Hisar Lok Sabha seat after the formation of the HJC. Then I started stepping out and meeting people.”

Renuka claims that not only the Bhajan Lal name but also being a woman is advantageous for her. “I can freely meet and interact with women voters.” She adds that her male supporters have only made her task easier. “They make sure they are around me so that I can campaign freely till 2 am.”

Of all the Lal bahus, Kiran Choudhury has travelled the furthest in emerging as a leader in her own right. She first became an MLA back in 1998, winning from the Delhi Cantonment Assembly seat in the national capital, and went on to become the Deputy Speaker. After the death of her husband Surender Singh in a helicopter crash in 2005, she moved to Haryana to claim the Bansi Lal legacy and was elected MLA from the family’s traditional Tosham (Bhiwani) seat. Since then, she has lost no election from Tosham and the MLA who knows Hindi, English, Punjabi and French languages, as she claims on her Assembly website, is among the most vocal voices in the House.

Choudhury now hopes her daughter Shruti will take the family’s political legacy forward. Though Bansi Lal’s elder son Ranbir Singh Mahendra, a former MLA from Mundhal constituency, and his son-in-law Somvir Singh, a two-time MLA, are also in Congress, they had lost the 2009 and 2014 Assembly elections.