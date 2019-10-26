In Haryana situation, a 2009 redux

The results of the Haryana elections have thrown up more than a fractured verdict. It has also thrown up striking similarities with the 2009 Assembly polls, when the then ruling party fell exactly six seats short of the majority mark and the second largest party secured 31 seats in the Vidhan Sabha.

The only difference: In the 2009 Assembly elections, it was Congress that had won 40 seats and the opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) 31. In 2019, the ruling BJP has secured 40 and the opposition Congress 31.

The Congress — which is now seeing a “moral defeat” in BJP’s failure to garner majority and have been crying foul over saffron party’s efforts to secure the support of independents — had in 2009 formed its government, led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, with the help of seven independents.

The BJP, at that time, had only four Assembly seats.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won nine of 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana while one seat went to Bhajan Lal (then with Haryana Janhit Congress). In the Assembly polls five months later, the Congress fell six short of the majority mark in the 90-member Assembly.

The INLD, the prime opposition at that time, could not win any seat in Lok Sabha polls but got 31 seats in the Assembly polls.

A decade later, the BJP won all 10 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in May and 40 in the Assembly polls five months later. The Congress could not win any seat in Lok Sabha polls in Haryana, but won 31 Assembly seats.

In 2009, Hooda got the independents by his side by offering them ministerial berths. The same was done by Manohar Lal Khattar, as he worked the numbers to secure a second consecutive term. The only common player in 2009 and, now in 2019, is Gopal Goyal Kanda, the Haryana Lokhit Party MLA from Sirsa.

In 2009, the Congress got “unconditional support” from seven MLAs. These included Shiv Charan Lal Sharma (Faridabad NIT constituency), Prahlad Singh (Fatehabad), Sukhbir Kataria (Gurgaon), Jaleb Khan (Hatin), O P Jain (Panipat Rural), Sultan Singh (Pundri) and Kanda (Sirsa).

Several of them were rewarded for supporting the Congress. While Kanda was given the Home portfolio, OP Jain was made the tourism and transport minister, Kataria was appointed as minister of agriculture and youth and sports affairs and Shiv Charan Lal Sharma was appointed labour and employment minister. Sultan Singh, Prahlad Singh and Jaleb Khan were appointed as chief parliamentary secretaries in the government — a status higher than an MLA but lower than that of a cabinet minister.

The Khattar-led BJP is facing a similar situation now.

“Since most cabinet ministers have lost from their constituencies, the party would not face much difficulty in accommodating the independent candidates. Each one of them has said that they offer unconditional support, but that is a standard line everybody takes. The bargaining does happen,” said a senior BJP leader not willing to be named.

The BJP on Friday claimed to have got the “unconditional support” of six independent MLAs, including Nayan Pal Rawat who won from Prithla, Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri), Rakesh Daultabad (Badshahpur), Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri), and Ranjit Chautala (Rania).

BJP rebel Balraj Kundu, who won from Meham, met the saffron party’s leadership but did not make it clear if he too is offering “unconditional support”.

The BJP also got “unconditional support” from Kanda. But, there is opposition within the party on taking Kanda on board as he faces a criminal case on charges of abetment to suicide.

Late in the evening, the BJP joined hands with the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party which won 10 seats in this election.

Soon after extending their support to the BJP, the independent legislators started sharing their “political ambitions”. “My sole focus is my constituency’s development. But I too have ambitions and it will be good for my constituency too if I am accommodated in a good position. I have not made any demand but I hope the party and Chief Minister will consider,” said Nayan Pal Rawat.

Randhir Gollen contested the election as an Independent after losing the last election on a BJP ticket. “I have been a party [BJP] worker for over three decades. My party is like my mother and I have always served it as a committed soldier”.