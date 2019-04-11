In Haryana, political dynasts corner most seats for Congress

With the Congress close to finalising Lok Sabha election candidates in Haryana, most political dynasts from the state are in the line for tickets, much to the chagrin of some senior and middle-rung leaders.

While the party high command is reluctant to appoint him as state Congress president by replacing Ashok Tanwar, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has staked claim to contest from Sonepat seat. His son Deepender Hooda, the sitting MP from Rohtak, is set to contest again from the seat.

Another senior leader Kuldeep Bishnoi is eyeing Hisar seat for his son Bhavya. Bishnoi junior has already begun unofficially campaigning in the seat. “I am committed to completing Ch. Bhajan Lal Ji’s unfulfilled work and helping my people of Hisar realise their potential. Following in-depth interactions, I have designed a blueprint for the development of Hisar titled, ‘Co-Creating Prosperity,” Bhavya tweeted on Tuesday.

Senior party leader and former Assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma is vying for Karnal seat – either for him or for his son Chanakya Pandit. Sharma is an MLA from Ganaur. Kuldeep’s father Chiranji Lal Sharma was a four-term MP from Karnal.

In Kurukshetra, former MP Naveen Jindal will be the Congress candidate in all likelihood. He has represented the seat twice in the past. Jindal’s mother Savitri was an MLA and minister in Haryana, and his late father, O P Jindal, was also an MP from Kurukshetra.

In Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, former MP Shruti Choudhry is almost certain to be the Congress candidate. Her mother Kiran Choudhry is the Congress Legislature Party leader in state Assembly. Another former minister, Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, is seeking a ticket from Gurugram – either for himself or son Chiranjeev Rao, national secretary of the Indian Youth Congress. Rao is son-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

In Ambala, former Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja could be the candidate. Although she is a leader in her own right, Selja’s father, Choudhary Dalbir Singh, was a former Union minister and four-term time MP from Sirsa.

It is more or less certain that state Congress president Ashok Tanwar will be the candidate from Sirsa. Although Tanwar doesn’t come from a political family, he is married to the niece of senior Congress leader Ajay Maken. His wife Avantika is granddaughter of former President Shankar Dayal Sharma.

In Faridabad, former MP from the constituency Avtar Singh Bhadana and Palwal MLA Karan Singh Dalal are said to be the front-runners.

Sources said many senior and middle-rung leaders are upset with the way dynasts are trying to corner the seats. While a senior Congress leader said the party has to field influential candidates since the election this time is critical, one leader countered: “When are elections not critical? There can never be an easy election in which other leaders can be considered.”

The Congress central election committee could meet on Thursday to finalise the candidates. Sources said most Haryana Congress leaders are of the view that the party should contest on its own, without entering into an alliance with the AAP, but said the final call lies with the high command.