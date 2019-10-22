Haryana elections: Repolling to be held in five booths on Oct 23

A day after Haryana went to polls for 90 Assembly seats, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) announced that re-polling will be done in five booths of as many constituencies.

Haryana CEO Anurag Agarwal said that the re-polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on October 23, a day before the official results are announced.

Divulging more information, Agarwal said that arrangements for re-polling have been made in five booths—booth no 71 of Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency in Jind district, booth number 161 of Berry Assembly constituency in Jhajjar district, booth number 28 of Narnaul Assembly constituency, booth number 18 in Kosli Assembly constituency of Rewari district, and booth number 113 in Prithla Assembly constituency in Faridabad district.

Maharashtra and Haryana — two BJP-ruled states went to polls on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.