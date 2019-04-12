In Haryana: AAP, JJP close to sealing alliance deal

The Aam Aadmi Party Thursday held talks with Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) to discuss seat sharing in Haryana for the Lok Sabha elections after talks with the Congress on a tie-up in the state was called off recently. Both parties appear to have reached an understanding to contest Lok Sabh polls as alliance partners in Haryana.

Advertising

JJP is likely to contest from six seats, while leaving four seats for AAP. Sources said AAP is likely to field its candidates for Ambala, Karnal, Rohtak and Gurgaon. A formal announcement is likely to be made on Friday in this regard.

Earlier, AAP had made efforts to forge an alliance with Congress but the oldest party had refused to oblige Kejriwal’s party in Haryana.