In Haryana, a worry for BJP: From not enough members to the problem of plenty

Having sealed a post-poll alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and with seven Independent legislators already supporting it, the BJP was till late Saturday holding discussions on names that would be forwarded to the Raj Bhawan for swearing-in as ministers on Sunday.

Advertising

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya Saturday invited the coalition to form the next government in the state. Manohar Lal Khattar and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala will take oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on Sunday.

While Khattar said the names of leaders who will take oath as ministers in the new government will be made known on Sunday, sources disclosed that at least two from JJP, which has 10 MLAs, and a few Independent legislators, besides BJP’s own MLAs may be inducted in council of ministers.

Among a few probables from BJP who were likely to be accommodated in the council of ministers include six-time MLA Anil Vij, who had earlier held the portfolios of health, sports and youth affairs; Seema Trikha who won from Badkhal, Kamal Gupta (Hisar), and Kanwarpal (Jagadhari) who had been Vidhan Sabha Speaker in BJP’s first term.

Advertising

The names of several others from the saffron party were also under considertaion. They include Mahipal Dhanda from Panipat Rural who defeated JJP’s Devender Kadian, Ghanshyam Saraf from Bhiwani who defeated JJP’s Dr Shiv Shanker Bhardwaj, Subhash Sudha from Thanesar who defeated Congress’ Ashok Arora and Deepak Mangla from Palwal who defeated Congress’ Karan Singh Dalal.

Among independent candidates who won, Pundri’s Randhir Gollen, Dadri’s Sombir Sangwan (both BJP rebels who were denied party tickets), and Indian National Lok Dal chief Om Prakash Chautala’s estranged brother Ranjit Singh Chautala (a Congress rebel who was denied ticket) from Rania Assembly constituency were the front runners to grab ministerial berths.

From JJP, Devender Singh Babli who defeated Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala in Tohana by a huge margin of over 52,000 votes is also among the front runners who may be allotted ministerial berths. Two other JJP leaders, Ram Kumar Gautam, who defeated finance minister Capt Abhimanyu in Narnaund, and Ishwar Singh from Guhla (SC) constituency, who defeated Congress’ Chaudhary Dillu Ram, are also in the race for getting into council of ministers.

Although all the Independents claim to have extended “unconditional support” to the BJP, but several of them told The Indian Express that they were hopeful.

“I have not yet received any information about myself being included in the list. But I am hopeful that the party will consider me. I had already staked claim because I am among the senior party workers of the BJP, who despite being denied the party ticket, won and have now supported the party,” said Sombir Sangwan who won from Dadri. BJP had denied him ticket and fielded Olympian Babita Phogat who could not even make it as a runners up.

Even Ranjit Singh who won from Rania defeating Haryana Lokhit Party’s Govind Kanda, denied having received any confirmation about his name. “I have not received any SMS yet. I do not have any information if I am being given any ministerial berth. Had I known, I would have told you. As such, I never asked for anything from BJP. I was the first one among the independents to support BJP. I had assured them that even if Congress gets 60 seats, I would have not gone to the Congress side because they had denied me the ticket,” Ranjit said.

Despite winning 40 out of 90 assembly seats, BJP’s five cabinet ministers including Rambilas Sharma (education) in Mahendragarh, Om Prakash Dhankar (agriculture) in Badli, Capt Abhimanyu (finance and revenue) in Narnaund, Kavita Jain (women and child development) in Sonipat, Krishan Panwar (transport) in Israna and one minister of state Krishan Kumar Bedi in Shahbad besides its state unit chief Subhash Barala in Tohana lost to Congress and JJP candidates by huge margins. Two cabinet ministers – Vipul Goel and Rao Narbir – were not considered by the party to contest this time. Besides Khattar, Anil Vij was the only Cabibet minister who won.