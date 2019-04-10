In Gurgaon poll race, man laid off during Maruti stir

A former employee at Maruti Udyog Limited, who claimed his services were discontinued following a workers’ strike in 2000, is being fielded by the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) from Gurgaon in the Lok Sabha polls. The announcement was made by the party’s state committee secretary Satyawan at a press conference Tuesday.

Advertising

This is not 53-year-old Sarwan Kumar Gupta’s first go at the elections. In 2014, he had been fielded by the party for the Vidhan Sabha elections from Gurgaon, but came in 13th out of 18 candidates, securing only 144 votes. That hasn’t dissuaded him.

“Comrade Sarwan has been a member of the party for over 30 years. Although this is his first time fighting the Lok Sabha polls, he had been chosen as our candidate in 2014 for the Vidhan Sabha elections,” said Satyawan.

On the candidate’s performance, he said, “Voters are like a pack of cards, they go from one side to the other in each election. However, our support in Haryana has been increasing each year, and we are hopeful of a good result.”

Born in Sonepat to a dairy farmer, Sarwan said he moved to Gurgaon 35 years ago, when he took up a job as an apprentice at the Maruti factory. “I was not a part of the union, but I participated in the strike in 2000 and was dismissed from the company,” said Sarwan.

A father of three, the youngest of whom, Sachin Gupta, represents the country in archery, Sarwan lives in Palam Vihar with his wife, a businesswoman.

“For the last five years, the BJP has been saying that they have built smooth roads. But when you go to local areas, sewage is overflowing. In terms of national issues, increasing prices, unemployment, corruption are major problems. People are even more hassled now than they were under the Congress government. Safety of women is also a problem,” he said.

Asked whether he feels there could be few takers for the communist ideology in Gurgaon, he said, “There is a dearth of it (understanding of communism) across the country, not just in Gurgaon, but we will try to educate people.”

The party is also fielding candidates in three other constituencies — Sonepat, Rohtak and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh. Nationally, 119 candidates are being fielded in 23 states, with the party fighting elections in all 42 seats in West Bengal.