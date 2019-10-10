In Goregaon, Aarey at the heart of voter sentiment; BJP says won’t dent chances

The anger against felling of more than 2,000 trees in Aarey Colony to make way for the Metro 3 car shed is nowhere near quelled. While many residents of Aarey may cast their vote in the Jogeshwari Assembly constituency, some feel that this anger against the BJP-led government in the state may manifest itself as voters from neighbouring Goregaon step out choose their MLA on October 21. But contesting from the constituency in the western suburbs of the city, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Vidya Thakur seems confident of a victory.

Sipping on coconut water, as her campaign commenced Wednesday in the rising October temperature, Thakur said she is confident of winning more than half the votes in the constituency which has 3.27 lakh voters.

Engineer Yogesh Male, a Goregaon West resident, has been following the ‘Save Aarey’ protest on Facebook. “I was a BJP supporter. I was never a part of the Aarey protest, but the way the government tackled the issue disappointed me. This time my friends and I may vote for NOTA or for a smaller party.” Male said, as he watched Thakur’s campaign rally pass by the Western Express Highway (WEH), which saw heavy police deployment last week on account of protests against the tree cutting.

Male added the government was not convincing enough that it sought all alternatives before hacking trees for the Metro car shed in Aarey.

A short distance away, Rajesh Radheshyam (40), a technician for CCTV cameras, said, “Shiv Sena first opposed the tree felling, but now has joined the BJP candidate in campaigning. This has troubled me. I voted for the BJP in 2014, but I am rethinking this time,” he said.

He added, “Prime minister Narendra Modi talks about planting more trees in the United Nations, when his government is cutting trees in Mumbai.”

A Shiv Sena worker from Bandrekar Wadi, who was also a part of the protest against felling of 2,185 trees, said, he was now campaigning for the BJP because the party leaders asked him to.

Goregaon, with 1.2 lakh Marathis, has remained a Shiv Sena bastion since 1980. In 2014, Marathi votes swung towards the BJP, and Thakur defeated Sena’s Subhash Desai by a margin of 4,756 votes. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-Sena alliance had a lead of 65,630 votes in Goregaon — the highest margin in Mumbai Northwest parliamentary constituency. “By this calculation, our win is sealed in the Assembly polls too,” Thakur’s husband Jay Prakash said.

He added that in last five years, Vidya Thakur completed the construction of Mrinal Gore flyover, got a new railway station in Oshiwara, played a role in the Harbour line’s extension from Andheri to Goregaon, and got a closed cattle market space converted into a bus depot. “She has worked hard to get pending projects completed,” he added.

Vidya Thakur maintains that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already clarified the party’s stand on the Aarey issue. “There is a court order for Aarey. The Aarey land comes under Jogeshwari, not Goregaon. People understand this was required for development,” she said.

Opposition parties, including Congress candidate Yuvraj Mohite, however, hope to bank on this issue. “Wherever I am going, I am asking people to ‘Vote for Aarey’. The issue has become Mumbai’s issue. People are saying we want development but not like this,” Mohite said.

While all political parties supported the ‘Save Aarey’ movement, BJP’s Thakur maintained silence for days following the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s move to cut trees overnight. Her son and corporator Deepak Thakur said that will hardly impact their chances of winning in Goregaon.

Goregaon has 55,444 north Indian voters, who, the BJP hopes will vote for Thakur, also a north Indian. “In 2014, BJP and Sena contested separately. The BJP got 63,629 votes and the Sena got 58,873. With both together this time, this becomes a strong seat for us,” Sachin Bhilare, BJP Goregaon unit head, said.