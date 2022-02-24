In Gonda, BJP has a fight on its hands as local issues trump national ones

“Rashtravad theek hai, par dharam ke liye karam bhi zaroori hai (Nationalism is fine, but work also matters for religion)”.

This statement by Surya Prasad Shukla from Maijapur village in Colonelganj tehsil of Gonda is, perhaps, an indicator of what the current Uttar Pradesh polls are turning out to be – a “normal” election where local development issues, caste equations and factionalism are trumping grand nationalist narratives.

Take Gonda district’s seven Assembly constituencies. In the 2017 polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won all seven. With hardly 20% Muslims (as against 31-38% in neighbouring Bahraich, Shravasti and Balrampur districts), and substantial Brahmin and Kshatriya Rajput populations, one would expect a cakewalk this time round too.

But it isn’t so. For now, BJP’s position looks shaky in at least three seats (Katra Bazar, Colonelganj and Mehnaun) and comfortable in one (Mankapur), while it is locked in tight contests in the remaining three (Gonda, Gaura and Tarabganj). At work is a mix of dissatisfaction, especially among Brahmins, against local strongman and BJP MP from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, plus Muslim vote consolidation in favour of the Samajwadi Party.

“How long will they keep talking of Hindu-Muslim and Mandir-Masjid? Look at the state of our roads,” points out Shukla, who owns a nursery that supplies sugarcane saplings, vermicompost, press-mud organic fertiliser and also tractor, laser land leveler and other farm machinery on custom-hiring basis.

For Vijay Kumar Mishra, a three-acre farmer from Katela Talab village of Colonelganj tehsil, the main issue is baadh (floods) and saand (stray cattle). “I couldn’t harvest even one trolley of sugarcane from two acres or grow any wheat and mustard on my balance holding. It was the same story in 2020,” he says.

Surya Prasad Shukla at his farm nursery in Maizapur village. (Express photo) Surya Prasad Shukla at his farm nursery in Maizapur village. (Express photo)

Farmers like him with land in low-lying areas have suffered huge crop loss from excess rains and overflowing rivers – Ghaghara, Sarayu, Bisuhi and Tedhi in Gonda and Rapti and Kuwano in Balrampur.

“Forget tackling floods, this government has created a new problem: My village has 15-20 bulls, from zero five years ago. Baadh and saand have left us with neither fasal (crop) nor chara (fodder),” adds Mishra.

Shukla and Mishra are backing Baijnath Dubey, a fellow Brahmin and SP candidate from Katra Bazar, pitted against three-term BJP legislator Bawan Singh, a Rajput.

Katra Bazar has an estimated 1.5 lakh Brahmin and 75,000 Muslim voters. Bawan Singh is said to be facing anti-incumbency and was yet selected over two Brahmin contenders, Vinod Kumar Shukla (now fighting on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket) and Bhawani Bhikh Shukla (whose supporters are now campaigning for Dubey). With Masood Alam Khan, who polled nearly 56,000 votes as BSP candidate in 2017, also not fighting, the SP is counting on a Brahmin-Muslim winning combination.

The same formula is being tried out in Mehnaun, which has around one lakh Brahmin voters and 75,000 Muslims. Both BJP and SP have fielded Brahmins: Vinay Kumar Dwivedi (sitting legislator) and Nandita Shukla (2012 election winner and wife of former minister Ghanshyam Shukla). In 2017, Nandita’s son Rahul Shukla got 42,526 votes, behind Dwivedi’s 84,304 and BSP’s Arshad Ali Khan’s 47,926. But with Khan withdrawing from the race, there is less possibility of Muslim vote fragmentation this time.

Equally interesting is the battle in Colonelganj, where BJP has denied the ticket to its current legislator Kunwar Ajay Pratap Singh, alias ‘Lalla Bhaiya’, from the erstwhile princely estate of Bargadi Kot. It has, instead, chosen Paraspur block president Ajay Kumar Singh, a non-royal considered close to MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Lalla Bhaiya has since extended support to SP candidate Yogesh Pratap Singh, who is from the Bhabua Kot estate. This is the first time, after 1984, that the two royal families have also buried their political rivalries.

“We will vote for whichever party Lalla Bhaiya goes to,” declares Bam Bahadur Singh, a six-acre farmer from Paska village. Singh, a Rajput like his leader, also cites ‘saand’ as a reason for shifting his voting preference from BJP to SP: “I have planted wheat, mustard and matar (green peas) only in 3 acres and left the rest uncultivated. I have no money to put taar (barbed-wire fence against animals) there.”

Colonelganj has 75,000-odd Rajput, 65,000 Brahmin, 50,000 Muslim and 20,000 Yadav voters. But there are also other communities such as the Kashyaps. “The BJP government is giving me 50 kg of free grain per month and Rs 6,000 (annual payment for farmers under PM-Kisan scheme). They are saying we will soon be getting Rs 500/month against Shramik Card (for labourers). Why should I vote for any other party?,” asks Ram Gopal Kashyap, a one-acre smallholder in Narayanpur Majha village, who also sells puja items at the local Sarayu river ghat.

The one seat where BJP seems well-placed is Mankapur, where its candidate Ramapati Shastri had won by 60,161 votes in 2017. A reserved constituency, it falls under the influence of BJP’s Gonda Lok Sabha MP Kirti Vardhan Singh, who is from the Mankapur principality.

In Gaura, BJP’s Prabhat Kumar Verma, a Kurmi, may benefit from a triangular contest, due to SP giving the ticket to a youth leader, Sanjay Vidyarthi, and its last time’s runner-up Ram Pratap Singh entering the fray as a Congress candidate. This could divide the roughly 60,000 Muslim voters in the constituency, which has an equal number of Kurmis, although BSP’s Abdul Kalam Malik (he polled 38,667 votes last time) is not in the fray.

BJP’s real challenge, however, is in the Gonda assembly seat that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s son Prateek Bhushan won in 2017 by polling just 58,254 votes, against BSP’s Mohammed Jaleel Khan (46,576) and SP’s Suraj Singh (41,477). Khan’s passing away has made it a straight fight between Bhushan and Singh in this prestige seat, where the 60,000-70,000 Brahmin voters might hold the key.

In Tarabganj, BJP’s sitting legislator Prem Narayan Pandey is facing SP’s Rambhajan Choubey. It is a tight race between two Brahmins, who number about 90,000 in this constituency along with 65,000 Rajputs, 40,000 Yadavs and 25,000 Muslims.

In short, this is a return to an election where caste/community combinations, candidate selection and local factors appear to override so-called national issues. Any “wave” is, at best, an undercurrent.