Goa elections 2022 results: In Goa, BJP, Congress keep MGP option open

WITH EXIT polls indicating that Goa may face a fractured mandate as Assembly election results are declared on Thursday, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Goa’s oldest regional force, may emerge as the kingmaker, landing it at the centre of a tug-of-war between the BJP and Congress, which will be looking beyond their winning candidates to form government.

This despite the fact that the MGP is in a pre-poll alliance with new entrant Trinamool Congress (TMC) this election.

As hectic parleys ensued on Wednesday, BJP’s Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis said the MGP was the BJP’s “natural ally” and the BJP may look towards the regional party if it falls short of winning full majority on its own. BJP leaders had earlier called the MGP’s alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC “unholy”.

“I have full faith that we will win with a full majority but then too, I have had discussions with all those who can support us. Even if we get the majority, there are some people who we will take along with us,” Fadnavis said.

Senior MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar had met Congress’s special election observer and senior leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday.

Fadnavis, however, said that a political party would meet everyone and hold discussions ahead of results. “Ideologically if you see, they (MGP) they are nearest to us,” he said.

AICC Goa desk incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao had earlier said, “The MGP has been in touch with us before the election and they are in touch with us even now. We will be talking to the MGP. We will have no problem if the MGP wants to be with us. Whether we get a majority, not get a majority, that is not an issue. If they want to be a part of us, we will be welcoming them.”

Dhavalikar, a seven-time legislator, said he had nothing to say about statements made by leaders of the Congress or the BJP. “We are in an alliance with the TMC and whatever we decide together with the TMC will be the final decision. As soon as results are declared on Thursday afternoon, we will hold a meeting with the TMC and announce our decision soon after,” he said.

Although the MGP has supported the BJP twice to form government in the past, it fell out with its saffron ally after two of its MLAs defected to the BJP along with 10 from the Congress in 2019, giving the BJP a full majority. Dhavalikar, former deputy chief minister, was then unceremoniously dropped from the government and shown the door. He has been in opposition ever since.

Meanwhile, Congress candidates who gathered in a hotel in Bambolim on Tuesday, moved to another hotel in Fatorda, South Goa on Wednesday.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said that AAP leaders were also in talks with the Congress. “AAP leaders are already in talks with us. They have clearly given us an indication that they are not with the BJP. There are only two possibilities. Either the BJP can form the government or the Congress. When AAP has already said they cannot go with the BJP then the only option is the Congress,” Chodankar said. “This was conveyed to me. I don’t know exactly. I may be wrong also.”