Polling in the former Maoist stronghold of Jhargram in West Bengal was peaceful

While the first phase of the West Bengal polls was marred by sporadic violence, polling in the erstwhile Maoist stronghold of Jhargram was largely peaceful.

Under Jhargram district, polling was held for four seats: Jhargram, Gopiballavpur, Binpur and Nayagram. A total of 144 companies of CRPF were deployed.

At Benegeria Junior High School, voters complied with distancing norms and kiosks of political parties distributing voter slips were set up in close proximity. “Here we don’t fight with each other during elections… our friends endorse political parties of their choice. They have set up kiosks… We share food and water,” said Mriganka Murmu, a TMC activist.



A few metres away, at a BJP kiosk, party worker Gouranga Mahato said, "Let us fight in a democratic way. We do not want to strain our friendship because of one election."

